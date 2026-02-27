TransAlta Corporation: TransAlta Enters Memorandum of Understanding for Data Centre Development at Keephills Site with Potential to Scale Up to 1 GW

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransAlta Corporation (TSX: TA) (NYSE: TAC) (TransAlta or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and Brookfield to advance a data centre development in Alberta, for which TransAlta will be the exclusive site and power provider.

The MOU establishes a framework for phased development at the Company's Keephills site in Parkland County, including an initial long-term power purchase agreement for approximately 230 MW and the evaluation of opportunities for additional development aggregating up to 1 GW of load. All such development is subject to regulatory approvals and the parties reaching definitive binding agreements.

"The Keephills site provides a strategic platform that leverages TransAlta's large zoned land position, existing transmission, natural gas and water infrastructure, as well as on-site generation to support long-term project scale," said John Kousinioris, President and Chief Executive Office of TransAlta. "We are very pleased to be working with CPP Investments and Brookfield and to serve as the exclusive site and power provider for this project. As experienced, global infrastructure investors, CPP Investments and Brookfield have the capability to deliver projects of this size and complexity. We look forward to working together to advance digital infrastructure capacity and unlock future investment in Alberta."

About TransAlta Corporation:

TransAlta is one of Canada's largest publicly traded power generators, delivering reliable electricity across Canada, the United States and Western Australia. For more than 100 years, our people have safely operated and evolved essential energy infrastructure that powers customers and communities. Our technology-diverse portfolio and disciplined execution allow us to deliver dependable power across evolving energy systems. We take a practical, responsible approach to meeting today's energy needs while building for what comes next.

