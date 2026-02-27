Anzeige
Hochgradiger Fund in Kanada: Steht dieser Rohstoff-Explorer vor der Neubewertung?
LANVIN GROUP: Wolford AG Names Marco Pozzo CEO and Chairman to Advance Restructuring and Strategic Priorities

SHANGHAI, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanvin Group (NYSE: LANV, the "Group"), a global luxury fashion group, announced today that Marco Pozzo has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chairman of the Management Board of Wolford AG, a key brand within the Group's portfolio, effective March 1, 2026.

Marco Pozzo has been a member of the Management Board of Wolford AG since July 7, 2025 and previously served as Deputy CEO. This promotion reflects the Group's recognition of his performance since joining the Wolford AG and its confidence in his continued leadership in advancing key restructuring measures and initiatives aimed at strengthening customer confidence and supporting the implementation of the strategic priorities of Wolford AG.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group is a leading global luxury fashion group headquartered in Shanghai, China and Milan, Italy, managing iconic brands worldwide including Lanvin, Wolford, Sergio Rossi and St. John Knits. Harnessing the power of its unique strategic alliance of industry-leading partners in the luxury fashion sector, Lanvin Group strives to expand the global footprint of its portfolio brands and achieve sustainable growth through strategic investment and extensive operational know-how, combined with an intimate understanding and unparalleled access to the fastest-growing luxury fashion markets in the world. The shares of Lanvin Group are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "LANV". For more information about Lanvin Group, please visit www.lanvin-group.com, and to view Lanvin Group's investor presentation, please visit https://ir.lanvin-group.com.

Enquiries:

Media
Lanvin Group
Winni Ren
[email protected]

Investors
Lanvin Group
Coco Wang
[email protected]

SOURCE LANVIN GROUP

