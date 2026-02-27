Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - NioBay Metals Inc. (TSXV: NBY) ("NioBay") will participate in the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) International Convention, taking place March 1-4, 2026 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) in Toronto. Shareholders, investors, and industry partners are invited to visit the Company at Booth #3015.

Chief Executive Officer Jean-Sébastien David will be present at the booth throughout the convention and welcomes the opportunity to meet with investors, analysts, industry partners, and stakeholders to discuss the Company's projects, strategy, and upcoming milestones. Mr. David will also participate in Quebec Day on Tuesday, March 3, presenting at 11:15 am in room 206D in the North Building of the MTCC.

At PDAC 2026, NioBay will outline its plan to become a secure supplier of niobium - a critical metal used in high-strength steel, aerospace alloys, advanced manufacturing, and emerging energy technologies - through the advancement of its 100%-owned James Bay Niobium Project in Ontario and its 72.5%-owned Crevier Niobium-Tantalum Project in Québec. Together, these assets position the Company to contribute to strengthening the North American critical minerals supply chain amid growing geopolitical and industrial demand.

NioBay looks forward to connecting with the investment community and industry leaders at PDAC 2026 as it continues advancing its assets and building long-term value.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,800 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 27,300 attendees in person in 2025, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference, please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

About NioBay Metals

NioBay (TSXV: NBY) aims to become a leader in the development of mines with low carbon consumption and responsible water and wildlife management practices while prioritizing the environment, social responsibility, good governance, and the inclusion of all stakeholders. Our top priority, which is critical to our success, is the consent and full participation of the Indigenous communities in whose territories and/or on ancestral lands we operate. In addition to other properties, NioBay holds a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project located 40 km south of Moose Factory, in the Moose Cree Traditional Territory of the James Bay Lowlands in Ontario. NioBay also holds a 72.5% interest in the Crevier Niobium and Tantalum project located in Québec and on the Nitassinan territory of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation.

