Curitiba, Parana, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - Copel (NYSE American: ELP) (BVMF: CPLE3) recorded recurring Ebitda of R$ 1,358.1 million in 4Q25, an increase of 16.1% compared to R$ 1,169.6 million recorded in 4Q24. This result reflects the Company's ability to consistently generate value, supported by the strength of its assets and the efficient execution of its operational and comercial strategy. DisCo accounted for approximately 53.6% of this result, while GenCo and TradeCo accounted for approximately 48.4%.

Highlights in 4Q25 include:

(i) Genco's Ebitda grew 24.3% (+R$ 127.8 million) compared to 4Q24, totaling R$ 654.2 million, as a result of the following factors: i. an increase in revenue from electricity grid availability in the amount of R$ 102.7 million, mainly explained by the incorporation of the transmission company Mata de Santa Genebra S.A. (MSG) and an average increase of 2.2% in the RAP of transmission companies wholly owned by Copel GeT for the 2025/2026 cycle, excluding MSG; ii. a decrease of R$ 86.1 million in recurring manageable costs (PMSO) (more details below, in the section on manageable costs); iii. an increase of R$ 34.9 million, resulting from the positive effects on transactions carried out in the Short-Term Market (MCP), in particular the modulation of the hydroelectric generation portfolio, given the behavior of the Settlement Price of Differences (PLD) in the South submarket during the period; and iv. a reduction of R$ 10.8 million in electricity grid usage charges, resulting from the increase in the share of the locational signal in the calculation of the TUST.

This result was partially offset by the increase in the cost of electricity purchased for resale, as a result of the combination of lower GSF (67.4% in 4Q25 versus 79.9% in 4Q24) and higher PLD (R$ 264.70/MWh in 4Q25, versus R$ 216.36/MWh in 4Q24), as well as a greater deviation in generation and the result of the increase in curtailment, which rose from 15.7% in 4Q24 to 34.2% in 4Q25.;

(ii) Elejor's Ebitda increased by R$ 23.6 million when compared to 4Q24, driven by the higher volume of energy traded in bilateral contracts in the period and the increase in the average sale price;

(iii) TradeCo's Ebitda increased by R$ 18.8 million compared to 4Q24, mainly reflecting the 69.7% increase in energy sales in bilateral contracts (3,824 GWh compared to 2,253 GWh in 4Q24), and the commercialization strategy to mitigate the effects of contracts with generation from intermittent sources, with an impact of approximately R$ 18.0 million in 4Q24;

(i) the 1.8% increase in DisCo's Ebitda (+R$ 13.1 million) compared to 4Q24 resulted mainly from the Annual Tariff Adjustment (RTA) in June 2025, with an average effect of 1.3% on portion B, slightly offset by a 0.1% reduction in the Billed Wire Market.

The complete release is available at the Company's website: ir.copel.com

Conference Call: February 27th, 2026 - Friday

English: 08:00 a.m. - EST

Broadcast through Internet

Live webcast at ri.copel.com/en/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285624

Source: Copel - Companhia Parananaense de Energia