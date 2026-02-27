American Resources Corporation: ReElement Technologies Expands Advanced Rare Earth and Critical Mineral Laboratory Capabilities

Expanded laboratory infrastructure enhances ReElement's ability to process and validate high-value heavy rare earth elements and strategic minerals critical to defense, energy, and advanced manufacturing applications

ReElement has strengthened its technical bench with the addition of Ph.D. chemical engineer, experienced analytical chemist, and expanded quality and program management professionals

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2026 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company") through its minority holding in ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading U.S. innovator in rare earth element (REE) and critical mineral refining for the commercial and defense industry, today announced the expansion and commissioning of enhanced laboratory capacity and key technical hires to support scaling operations across its multi-mineral refining platform.

The expanded laboratory capabilities build upon ReElement's commissioned chromatography infrastructure and recently filed next-generation patents, strengthening the Company's ability to validate, qualify, and scale commercial production of high-purity critical mineral products.

Mark Jensen, CEO of ReElement Technologies commented, "As we enter the next phase of scaling our multi-mineral, multi-feedstock refining platform, expanding laboratory infrastructure is essential. Alongside the seven patents we have recently filed, we are investing across pre-processing, separation, and post-processing capabilities to ensure world-class quality control and rapid commercial qualification. Our objective is to continue innovating while delivering consistent, high-purity materials to meet the evolving demands of the global critical mineral supply chain."

Enhanced Analytical & Separation Infrastructure

The newly commissioned equipment includes:

X-Ray Diffractometer (XRD) - Rapid, non-destructive identification and screening of ores, concentrates, and processed materials to guide feedstock qualification and process optimization.

Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) - Ultra-sensitive trace element and isotopic analysis essential for rare earth differentiation and ultra-high-purity certification.

Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-OES) - High-throughput multi-element quantification supporting metallurgical testing, hydrometallurgy process control, and commercial batch validation.

Laser Diffraction Particle Size Analyzer - Characterizing processed materials for process optimization and ensuring the final rare earth oxides and other critical materials products in compliant with customer specifications

Together, these instruments enhance ReElement's ability to conduct precision analysis, purity verification, and advanced heavy rare earth separation validation within its proprietary chromatographic refining platform.

Expanded Commercial Refining Programs

The enhanced laboratory capacity supports commercial-scale refining programs for:

Gadolinium: 99.9% - 99.999% purity Gallium: 99.5% - 99.999% purity Germanium: 99.9% - 99.999% purity Terbium: 99.5% - 99.999% purity Yttrium: 99.9% - 99.999% purity

These innovations further expand ReElement's proprietary chromatographic separation platform - an environmentally responsible, low-cost, compact, and highly versatile alternative to legacy solvent extraction refining.

Strategic Technical Talent Additions

To support expanded operations and customer programs, ReElement has strengthened its technical bench with the addition of:

A Ph.D. Chemical Engineer focusing on pilot-scale experimentation, advanced separation technologies, and process development

An Analytical Chemist specializing in feedstock preparation and elemental analysis

A Quality Control Manager overseeing finished goods validation and standard operating procedures

An R&D Engineer supporting commercialization of proven material flowsheets

These additions reinforce ReElement's commitment to operational excellence, product qualification, and scalable commercialization across the critical mineral value chain.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio company of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation is a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process. The company and its affiliates focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore, essential ingredients in steelmaking, as well as critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market and recycled metals.

Leveraging its affiliation and former parent status of ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, American Resources is investing in and developing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations. These operations include mining interests in conventional and unconventional sources, recycling, and manufacturing.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

(908) 824 - 0775

arec@jtcir.com

Media Inquiries:

Marjorie Weisskohl

703-587-1532

mweisskohl@allseasonspr.com

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

317-855-9926 ext. 0

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/reelement-technologies-expands-advanced-rare-earth-and-critical-mineral-laborator-1142032