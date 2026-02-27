Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hochgradiger Fund in Kanada: Steht dieser Rohstoff-Explorer vor der Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1WYU5 | ISIN: SE0005190238 | Ticker-Symbol: NCYD
Tradegate
27.02.26 | 12:28
17,660 Euro
-0,23 % -0,040
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TELE2 AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELE2 AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,79017,92517:32
17,83017,97017:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.02.2026 14:30 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tele2 AB: Tele2 and GCI finalise the transaction to create the first pan-Baltic tower company

Stockholm - Following customary regulatory approvals, Tele2 AB ("Tele2") (Nasdaq Stockholm: TEL2 A and TEL2 B) has finalised the transaction to carve out its telecom infrastructure assets and create the first pan-Baltic tower company together with Global Communications Infrastructure LLC ("GCI") which is backed by Manulife Investment Management ("Manulife IM").

The newly established Baltic Tower Company UAB is based in Lithuania and will own tower and rooftop assets in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania - a total of around 2,700 tower and rooftop sites. Tele2 is the anchor tenant under a 20-year Master Service Agreement (MSA), ensuring long-term and secure access to critical infrastructure.

"We are happy to form the first pan-Baltic tower company together with GCI. This move allows us to unlock value in our unique telecom infrastructure, while accelerating continued growth and rollout of 5G services across our three Baltic operations", says Jean Marc Harion, President and CEO of Tele2.

Tele2 and GCI have also committed to a 10-year investment plan to build new sites across the Baltics, supporting continued expansion and improved network coverage.

For Tele2, the transaction generates net cash proceeds of around EUR 430 million after transaction costs, subject to post-closing adjustments. The transaction is expected to have a negative impact on underlying EBITDAaL of around EUR 35 million in the coming twelve months.

For more information, please contact:
Elsa Ankarcrona, Senior Communications Manager, Phone: +46 707 55 33 14
Stefan Billing, Head of Investor Relations, Phone: +46 701 66 33 10

About Tele2
Tele2 is a Nordic and Baltic telecom operator built on a strong challenger culture. Since 1993, Tele2 has challenged established norms in the telecom industry by making connectivity simpler, smarter and more cost efficient for customers. Tele2 provides mobile, fixed connectivity, TV and streaming services, as well as IoT solutions, to consumers and businesses across the Nordic and Baltic region. Tele2 is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. In 2025, Tele2 generated revenue of SEK 29.9 billion. For the latest news and definitions of measures, visit tele2.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.