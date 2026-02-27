BUENOS AIRES, Argentina & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Visa (NYSE: V) today announced it has completed its acquisition of Prisma Medios de Pago S.A.U. ("Prisma") and Newpay S.A.U. ("Newpay") in Argentina. This transaction strengthens Visa's commitment to advancing payment innovation and modernizing financial infrastructure across the country.Prisma provides credit, debit and prepaid card issuer processing. Newpay is a multi-network infrastructure provider that operates real-time payments services, the Banelco ATM network and the bill payment platform PagoMisCuentas. Together, these companies provide compelling payments products and services serving millions of consumers and businesses throughout Argentina."Today marks an exciting new chapter as Prisma and Newpay officially join Visa," said Gabriela Renaudo, Group Country Manager, Visa Argentina and Southern Cone. "We're now focused on integration and delivering on our shared vision to transform Argentina's payments ecosystem. By combining Prisma and Newpay with Visa's global capabilities, we're ready to accelerate innovation and create even greater value for consumers, businesses and our clients in the country."With the transaction now closed, the combined technology platforms of Prisma and Newpay, together with Visa's global network and value-added services, will accelerate the deployment of advanced technologies such as tokenization, biometric authentication, intelligent risk tools and agentic commerce solutions.These end-to-end capabilities will improve services from issuers and enhance speed and security for consumers, while delivering agnostic processing that supports any card brand processed by Prisma and all payment methods offered by Newpay. This approach ensures continued flexibility and choice for financial institutions and their customers across Argentina's payments ecosystem.The transaction is subject to review by the Argentine competition authority.About Visa Inc.Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.Forward-Looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "will," "is expected," and other similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Prisma's and Newpay's future success, the impact of the acquisition on Visa's growth, Prisma's and Newpay's operational plans and the other benefits to Visa, financial institutions and consumers.By their nature, forward-looking statements: (i) speak only as of the date they are made; (ii) are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance; and (iii) are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Therefore, actual results could differ materially and adversely from Visa's forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including the timing and outcome of the regulatory approval process, shifts in the regulatory and competitive landscape, the pace and success of integration, and various other factors, including those contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.You should not place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by law, we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.ContactsMedia ContactFletcher Cook650-432-2990, Press@visa.com

