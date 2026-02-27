Boralex Inc.: Boralex Announces the Appointment of Philippe Bonin as Chief Financial Officer

MONTREAL, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boralex inc. ("Boralex" or the "Company") (TSX: BLX) is pleased to announce the appointment of Philippe Bonin as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective March 16, 2026. In this role, Mr. Bonin will bring his extensive experience to support the delivery of the 2030 Strategic Plan.

Mr. Bonin's appointment follows a rigorous selection process. Stéphane Milot, who has served as Interim Chief Financial Officer, will return to his role as Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial Planning & Analysis. Together, Mr. Milot and Mr. Bonin will work closely to ensure a smooth transition and to continue advancing the Finance function, enabling the full mobilization of the financial levers necessary to support the Company's success.

"I am very pleased to welcome Philippe to Boralex as we enter a new phase of expansion," said Patrick Decostre, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boralex. "Philippe brings extensive experience gained at major organizations across a variety of sectors-both capital-intensive and growth-driven-along with expertise that complements our executive team's strengths. I am confident that he will bring renewed momentum to our development and make a significant contribution from day one as we work toward our strategic objectives and deliver on our major initiatives."

Mr. Decostre added: "I want to acknowledge the remarkable contribution and unwavering dedication of Stéphane Milot over the past months in assuming the interim role. Since joining Boralex, Stéphane has been a key player in the Company's progress and in strengthening our culture of excellence and respect. His unifying leadership, recognized across teams, has been indispensable during this period of change."

Philippe Bonin is a seasoned financial executive with extensive experience across regulated industries as well as the telecommunications, technology, media, and private equity sectors. Known for his people-centered leadership, he has led strategic capital allocation decisions, managed mergers and acquisitions, overseen project evaluations, and developed long-term financial planning initiatives. His cross-sector track record gives him hands-on expertise in navigating diverse business models and operating in complex environments.

"I am honoured to be joining Boralex and to contribute to its mission at such a pivotal moment in its growth, marked by new ambitions and tremendous opportunities," said Mr. Bonin. "I look forward to working closely with the Finance team and with leaders across the Company to advance value-creating initiatives across all our markets."

Before joining Boralex, Mr. Bonin held senior leadership roles and, over the course of his career, worked with organizations including Cogeco, TC Transcontinental, La Caisse, Talent.com, and Ernst & Young. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and holds an MBA from McGill University.

Integration of CSR and Enterprise Risk Management Into Finance

As part of Mr. Bonin's arrival, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) functions will be integrated into the Finance function as of March 2, building on the strong complementarity between these teams. Mihaela Stefanov, who has been leading CSR and ERM, will assume the role of Special Projects Lead in Asset Management. In this capacity, she will play a direct role in optimizing asset performance and advancing high-impact, strategically important initiatives for Boralex across North America.

"I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Mihaela Stefanov, who built this function alongside her team since joining Boralex in 2021 and helped position us as industry leaders in corporate social responsibility. We are pleased that she will continue contributing to Boralex's success, and I look forward to seeing CSR begin this new chapter," concluded Mr. Decostre.

About Boralex

At Boralex, we have been providing affordable renewable energy accessible to everyone for over 35 years. As a leader in the Canadian market and France's largest independent producer of onshore wind power, we also have facilities in the United States and in the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, our installed capacity has increased by more than 50%, reaching 3,783 MW as at December 31, 2025. We are developing a portfolio of projects in development and construction of 8.2 GW in wind, solar and BESS projects, guided by our values and our corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach. Recognized as Best Corporate Citizen in Canada by Corporate Knights, Boralex is actively participating in the fight against global warming. Thanks to our fearlessness, our discipline, our expertise and our diversity, we continue to be an industry leader. Boralex's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.

For more information, visit boralex.com or sedarplus.ca. Follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

For more information

MEDIA INVESTOR RELATIONS Camille Laventure

Senior Advisor, Public Affairs and External Communications

Boralex Inc.

438 883-8580

camille.laventure@boralex.com Coline Desurmont

Director, Investor Relations

Boralex Inc.

+33 7 85 37 75 10

coline.desurmont@boralex.com

Source: Boralex inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2d9259e4-283e-4850-8d74-978315d1892a

Philippe Bonin

Photo of Philippe Bonin.