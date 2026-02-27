Anzeige
Hochgradiger Fund in Kanada: Steht dieser Rohstoff-Explorer vor der Neubewertung?
WKN: A0B6TU | ISIN: LT0000123010 | Ticker-Symbol: WVJ
München
27.02.26 | 08:00
2,040 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
27.02.2026 15:30 Uhr
Kauno energija: Activity results of 12 months of the year 2025

The Board of AB Kauno Energija (hereinafter - the Company) (code - 235014830) approved a non-audited condensed Set of Consolidated and Company's Financial Statements for the 12 months of the year 2025, prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards, as adopted by the European Union.

The result of Company's business activities of 12 months of the year 2025 according to International Accounting Standards is profit (comprehensive income) in amount of EUR 17,473 thousand, of which EUR 8,594 thousand is compensation for investments made in 2019-2023, (profit of 12 months of the year 2024 is EUR 7,592 thousand), sales revenue is EUR 98,837 thousand (12 months of the year 2024 - EUR 84,121 thousand). The result of business activities of the Group which as at December 31, 2025 consisted of AB Kauno Energija and of its subsidiaries - UAB Go Energy LT (code - 303042623) is profit (comprehensive income) in amount of EUR 17,797 thousand (the result of 12 months of the year 2024 is profit in amount of EUR 7,753 thousand), sales revenue is EUR 99,961 thousand (sales revenue of 12 months of the year 2024 is EUR 84,751 thousand).

EBITDA of 12 months of the year 2025 is as follows: Company's - EUR 27,919 thousand (in 12 months of the year 2024 it was EUR 16,712 thousand), Group's - EUR 28,279 thousand (in 12 months of the year 2024 it was EUR 17,050 thousand).

We hereby present the non-audited interim financial statements for the 12 months of the year 2025 together with Confirmation from responsible persons.

Virgilijus Motiejunas Chief Financial Officer, email: v.motiejunas@kaunoenergija.lt


Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
