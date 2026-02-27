Kauno energija: Activity results of 12 months of the year 2025

The Board of AB Kauno Energija (hereinafter - the Company) (code - 235014830) approved a non-audited condensed Set of Consolidated and Company's Financial Statements for the 12 months of the year 2025, prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards, as adopted by the European Union.

The result of Company's business activities of 12 months of the year 2025 according to International Accounting Standards is profit (comprehensive income) in amount of EUR 17,473 thousand, of which EUR 8,594 thousand is compensation for investments made in 2019-2023, (profit of 12 months of the year 2024 is EUR 7,592 thousand), sales revenue is EUR 98,837 thousand (12 months of the year 2024 - EUR 84,121 thousand). The result of business activities of the Group which as at December 31, 2025 consisted of AB Kauno Energija and of its subsidiaries - UAB Go Energy LT (code - 303042623) is profit (comprehensive income) in amount of EUR 17,797 thousand (the result of 12 months of the year 2024 is profit in amount of EUR 7,753 thousand), sales revenue is EUR 99,961 thousand (sales revenue of 12 months of the year 2024 is EUR 84,751 thousand).

EBITDA of 12 months of the year 2025 is as follows: Company's - EUR 27,919 thousand (in 12 months of the year 2024 it was EUR 16,712 thousand), Group's - EUR 28,279 thousand (in 12 months of the year 2024 it was EUR 17,050 thousand).

We hereby present the non-audited interim financial statements for the 12 months of the year 2025 together with Confirmation from responsible persons.

