AB Kauno energija business activity results of the 9 months of the year 2025

The Management Board of AB Kauno Energija (hereinafter - the Company) (code - 235014830) assessed the results of Company's business activity of 9 months of the year 2025 and financial state as at September 30, 2025 and approved AB Kauno Energija consolidated and Company's non-audited results of 9 months of the year 2025.

The result of Company's business activities of 9 months of the year 2025 according to the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union is profit in amount of EUR 9,749 thousand (the result of 9 months of the year 2024 was profit amounted to EUR 954 thousand), turnover from sales is EUR 64,393 thousand (in 9 months of the year 2024 it was amounted to EUR 52,961 thousand). The result of activities of the Group which consists of AB Kauno Energija and its' subsidiaries UAB GO Energy LT (code - 303042623) of 9 months of the year 2025 is profit in amount of EUR 9,775 thousand (the result of 9 months of the year 2024 was profit EUR 741 thousand), turnover from sales is amounted to EUR 64,732 thousand (turnover from sales of 9 months of the year 2024 is amounted to EUR 53,329 thousand).

The EBITDA of the Company of the 9 month of the year 2025 is EUR 16,766 thousand (EBITDA of the 9 month of the year 2024 was EUR 8,048 thousand), and EBITDA of the Group is EUR 16,788 thousand (EBITDA of 9 month of the year 2024 was EUR 8,078 thousand).

We hereby present an Interim Non-Audited Financial Statements of 9 month of the year 2025 together with the confirmation of responsible persons.

