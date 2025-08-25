Interim consolidated financial statement of Kauno energija AB covering 6 months of 2025

Over 6 months of 2025, Kauno energija AB company group (hereinafter - the Group), consisting of Kauno energija AB (code - 235014830) and GO Energy LT UAB (code - 303042623), achieved the consolidated sales turnover of EUR 57.4 million. It is by EUR 8.9 million more than over respective period of 2024.

Over the reporting period, the Group earned EUR 14.3 million profit before taxes, which is by EUR 8.8 million more than in the same period in 2024.

Earnings before taxes, amortization and other non-cash expense items (EBITDA) of the Group, if compared with 6 months of 2024, increased by EUR 9.1 million and reached EUR 19.1 million.

The following table summarizes 6-month performance numbers stated in this announcement:

Indicator, EUR million 2025 2024 Change Revenue 57.4 48.5 18.4% EBITDA 19.1 10.0 91.0% Profit 14.3 5.5 160%

More details on these changes are presented in interim management report and unaudited consolidated financial statements of Kauno energija AB covering 6 months of 2025 (see attachments):

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/47e798b1-23bf-4cab-9cd0-bcce3ffef3c2

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1eb281ed-cbcc-404b-a384-812ed2abab76

Loreta Miliauskiene, Head of the Economics Department, tel. +370 698 15118