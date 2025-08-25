Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 25.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Mega-Deal in Kanada: Katapultiert sich diese Aktie jetzt in die Top-Liga der Explorer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6TU | ISIN: LT0000123010 | Ticker-Symbol: WVJ
München
25.08.25 | 09:19
1,760 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KAUNO ENERGIJA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAUNO ENERGIJA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5702,10017:09
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.08.2025 15:18 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Interim consolidated financial statement of Kauno energija AB covering 6 months of 2025

Over 6 months of 2025, Kauno energija AB company group (hereinafter - the Group), consisting of Kauno energija AB (code - 235014830) and GO Energy LT UAB (code - 303042623), achieved the consolidated sales turnover of EUR 57.4 million. It is by EUR 8.9 million more than over respective period of 2024.

Over the reporting period, the Group earned EUR 14.3 million profit before taxes, which is by EUR 8.8 million more than in the same period in 2024.

Earnings before taxes, amortization and other non-cash expense items (EBITDA) of the Group, if compared with 6 months of 2024, increased by EUR 9.1 million and reached EUR 19.1 million.

The following table summarizes 6-month performance numbers stated in this announcement:

Indicator, EUR million 2025 2024 Change
Revenue 57.448.518.4%
EBITDA 19.110.091.0%
Profit 14.35.5160%

More details on these changes are presented in interim management report and unaudited consolidated financial statements of Kauno energija AB covering 6 months of 2025 (see attachments):
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/47e798b1-23bf-4cab-9cd0-bcce3ffef3c2
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1eb281ed-cbcc-404b-a384-812ed2abab76

Loreta Miliauskiene, Head of the Economics Department, tel. +370 698 15118


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.