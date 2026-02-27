Bodycote Plc - Total Voting Rights

Anzeige
Freitag, 27.02.2026
Hochgradiger Fund in Kanada: Steht dieser Rohstoff-Explorer vor der Neubewertung?
WKN: A0RDRL | ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99 | Ticker-Symbol: 21T
München
27.02.26 | 08:02
9,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
27.02.2026 16:36 Uhr
118 Leser
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 27

27 February 2026

Bodycote plc

(the 'Company')

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces that as at 27 February 2026 there were 172,762,590 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 17 3/11th pence each ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, none of which are held in Treasury. Accordingly, the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights is 172,762,590.

This figure of 172,762,590 may therefore be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency rules.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Alison Broughton, Group Company Secretary

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300


