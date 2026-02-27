Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) will release its third quarter 2026 financial results on March 4, 2026 at approximately 4:00 p.m. (EDT).

The Company will hold a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the results on March 4, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. (EDT). Media and other interested parties are invited to join the conference call in listen-only mode. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-289-514-5100 or Toll-Free (North America) 1-800-717-1738.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a rebroadcast will also be available until April 4, 2026. The rebroadcast can be accessed at 1-289-819-1325 or Toll-Free 1-888-660-6264.

The pass code for the rebroadcast is 66926#.

