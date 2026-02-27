Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Stuttgart
27.02.26
1,570 Euro
-3,09 % -0,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4902,06019:02
27.02.2026 18:45 Uhr
Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
27-Feb-2026 / 17:11 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

27 February 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  27 February 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         46,179 
 
Highest price paid per share:            148.80p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             145.20p 
 
                           146.9767p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 4,298,233 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,443,343 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,443,343 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      146.9767p                       46,179

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
38              147.80          08:48:01         00379240200TRLO1     XLON 
 
470             147.80          08:48:01         00379240201TRLO1     XLON 
 
537             147.60          08:48:01         00379240202TRLO1     XLON 
 
354             147.20          08:59:11         00379252776TRLO1     XLON 
 
105             147.20          08:59:11         00379252777TRLO1     XLON 
 
79              147.20          08:59:42         00379253329TRLO1     XLON 
 
354             147.20          08:59:42         00379253330TRLO1     XLON 
 
105             147.20          08:59:42         00379253331TRLO1     XLON 
 
388             146.60          08:59:53         00379253497TRLO1     XLON 
 
49              146.80          09:03:41         00379258185TRLO1     XLON 
 
19              146.80          09:20:34         00379278800TRLO1     XLON 
 
524             146.80          09:20:34         00379278810TRLO1     XLON 
 
150             147.20          09:20:34         00379278811TRLO1     XLON 
 
280             147.20          09:20:34         00379278812TRLO1     XLON 
 
1252             147.20          09:20:34         00379278813TRLO1     XLON 
 
992             147.20          09:20:34         00379278814TRLO1     XLON 
 
323             147.40          09:22:36         00379281429TRLO1     XLON 
 
148             147.00          09:22:40         00379281511TRLO1     XLON 
 
11              147.00          09:25:26         00379284773TRLO1     XLON 
 
358             147.00          09:25:26         00379284774TRLO1     XLON 
 
128             147.00          09:25:26         00379284775TRLO1     XLON 
 
20              147.00          09:25:26         00379284776TRLO1     XLON 
 
86              146.60          09:37:37         00379309440TRLO1     XLON 
 
86              146.60          09:45:47         00379329955TRLO1     XLON 
 
453             146.60          09:45:47         00379329956TRLO1     XLON 
 
329             146.00          10:02:13         00379351843TRLO1     XLON 
 
511             146.00          10:02:18         00379351844TRLO1     XLON 
 
38              146.00          10:02:32         00379351862TRLO1     XLON 
 
3              146.00          10:02:42         00379351869TRLO1     XLON 
 
50              146.00          10:03:16         00379351882TRLO1     XLON 
 
223             146.20          10:03:17         00379351883TRLO1     XLON 
 
17              146.20          10:03:21         00379351886TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              146.20          10:03:41         00379351901TRLO1     XLON 
 
6              146.20          10:04:03         00379351912TRLO1     XLON 
 
6              146.20          10:04:04         00379351914TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              146.20          10:04:04         00379351915TRLO1     XLON 
 
41              146.20          10:08:06         00379352081TRLO1     XLON 
 
295             146.40          10:10:32         00379352158TRLO1     XLON 
 
22              146.20          10:19:25         00379352560TRLO1     XLON 
 
2              146.20          10:30:08         00379353972TRLO1     XLON 
 
557             147.60          11:48:50         00379356756TRLO1     XLON 
 
132             147.60          11:49:00         00379356766TRLO1     XLON 
 
3              147.40          11:55:12         00379357039TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              147.40          12:02:36         00379357318TRLO1     XLON 
 
51              147.40          12:02:37         00379357320TRLO1     XLON 
 
4              147.40          12:02:40         00379357325TRLO1     XLON 
 
39              147.80          12:03:07         00379357337TRLO1     XLON 
 
3              147.80          12:03:08         00379357339TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              147.80          12:03:10         00379357342TRLO1     XLON 
 
46              147.80          12:17:36         00379357924TRLO1     XLON 
 
69              148.40          12:17:36         00379357925TRLO1     XLON 
 
503             148.40          12:17:36         00379357926TRLO1     XLON 
 
310             148.40          12:17:36         00379357927TRLO1     XLON 
 
513             148.20          12:17:36         00379357928TRLO1     XLON 
 
290             148.20          12:17:37         00379357933TRLO1     XLON 
 
257             148.20          12:17:37         00379357934TRLO1     XLON 
 
23              148.20          12:17:38         00379357935TRLO1     XLON 
 
137             148.20          12:17:42         00379357937TRLO1     XLON 
 
387             148.20          12:17:44         00379357942TRLO1     XLON 
 
129             148.40          12:37:18         00379358763TRLO1     XLON 
 
2141             148.40          12:43:36         00379358920TRLO1     XLON 
 
336             148.80          13:00:01         00379359457TRLO1     XLON 
 
278             148.80          13:00:01         00379359458TRLO1     XLON 
 
547             148.40          13:04:08         00379359554TRLO1     XLON 
 
226             148.80          13:30:01         00379360841TRLO1     XLON 
 
554             148.40          13:30:07         00379360885TRLO1     XLON 
 
526             148.20          13:30:20         00379360912TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             148.20          13:30:36         00379360963TRLO1     XLON 
 
322             148.20          13:30:37         00379360967TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 27, 2026 12:11 ET (17:11 GMT)

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

197             148.20          13:30:37         00379360968TRLO1     XLON 
 
553             147.60          13:31:00         00379360977TRLO1     XLON 
 
1020             148.20          13:49:41         00379361924TRLO1     XLON 
 
39              148.40          13:56:06         00379362105TRLO1     XLON 
 
553             148.20          14:07:11         00379362521TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             148.40          14:35:57         00379364099TRLO1     XLON 
 
570             148.40          14:35:57         00379364100TRLO1     XLON 
 
556             147.60          14:35:57         00379364101TRLO1     XLON 
 
556             147.60          14:35:57         00379364102TRLO1     XLON 
 
1045             147.20          14:35:57         00379364103TRLO1     XLON 
 
903             147.00          14:36:32         00379364156TRLO1     XLON 
 
1480             147.00          14:36:32         00379364157TRLO1     XLON 
 
551             147.00          14:36:32         00379364158TRLO1     XLON 
 
137             147.00          14:36:32         00379364159TRLO1     XLON 
 
162             147.20          14:36:32         00379364160TRLO1     XLON 
 
1039             146.80          14:36:34         00379364161TRLO1     XLON 
 
1509             146.80          14:36:43         00379364171TRLO1     XLON 
 
137             146.80          14:36:43         00379364172TRLO1     XLON 
 
1015             146.20          14:40:52         00379364491TRLO1     XLON 
 
550             145.60          14:44:27         00379364780TRLO1     XLON 
 
68              145.80          14:44:27         00379364781TRLO1     XLON 
 
228             146.00          14:44:27         00379364782TRLO1     XLON 
 
550             145.60          14:45:03         00379364837TRLO1     XLON 
 
414             145.20          14:50:04         00379365209TRLO1     XLON 
 
555             145.80          15:14:17         00379367275TRLO1     XLON 
 
274             145.80          15:17:31         00379367531TRLO1     XLON 
 
516             145.60          15:18:53         00379367622TRLO1     XLON 
 
530             145.20          15:18:53         00379367623TRLO1     XLON 
 
530             145.20          15:27:30         00379368105TRLO1     XLON 
 
152             146.00          15:50:24         00379369527TRLO1     XLON 
 
507             145.80          15:56:51         00379369925TRLO1     XLON 
 
557             145.40          15:58:56         00379370063TRLO1     XLON 
 
388             146.40          16:03:33         00379370417TRLO1     XLON 
 
1015             146.40          16:03:33         00379370418TRLO1     XLON 
 
280             146.40          16:03:33         00379370419TRLO1     XLON 
 
515             146.20          16:03:34         00379370420TRLO1     XLON 
 
493             146.20          16:04:03         00379370452TRLO1     XLON 
 
573             146.60          16:08:22         00379370933TRLO1     XLON 
 
1039             146.40          16:08:22         00379370934TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             146.40          16:10:12         00379371202TRLO1     XLON 
 
334             146.40          16:10:12         00379371203TRLO1     XLON 
 
137             146.40          16:10:12         00379371204TRLO1     XLON 
 
541             146.20          16:10:54         00379371249TRLO1     XLON 
 
540             146.20          16:10:54         00379371250TRLO1     XLON 
 
1032             146.00          16:10:54         00379371251TRLO1     XLON 
 
516             145.80          16:13:34         00379371582TRLO1     XLON 
 
532             146.00          16:15:44         00379371828TRLO1     XLON 
 
280             146.40          16:18:22         00379372080TRLO1     XLON 
 
509             146.40          16:18:22         00379372081TRLO1     XLON 
 
81              146.40          16:18:22         00379372082TRLO1     XLON 
 
162             146.40          16:18:22         00379372083TRLO1     XLON 
 
520             146.20          16:18:22         00379372084TRLO1     XLON 
 
149             146.40          16:19:04         00379372119TRLO1     XLON 
 
509             146.40          16:19:04         00379372120TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 419548 
EQS News ID:  2283280 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 27, 2026 12:11 ET (17:11 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
