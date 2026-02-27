

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Film and TV Charity has introduced a new set of guiding principles aimed at promoting mental wellbeing on productions, as part of efforts to address rising stress levels and burnout in the industry.



The move follows findings from the charity's Looking Glass survey, which highlighted worsening mental health across the UK film and television sector. Around 35% of participants rated their mental health as 'poor' or 'very poor,' while nearly 30% reported experiencing suicidal thoughts within the last year. Additionally, 63% said their work negatively impacted their mental wellbeing, and 64% had considered leaving the industry due to mental health concerns.



The principles focus on building leadership cultures that prioritize well-being, encouraging respectful working relationships, ensuring access to visible mental health support, and carefully managing the challenges posed by sensitive content and interactions with on-screen talent. They also emphasize structured workloads, healthy working patterns, and clearly defined team roles.



FTVC chief executive Marcus Ryder said, 'Importantly, we already have the evidence that productions that use the charity's tools to adhere to these principles enjoy better mental health outcomes.



'This is a major step towards creating healthier, fairer and more supportive working environments across UK production - and we can lead the way in showing global industry partners how embedding best practice can not only improve worker wellbeing but also deliver positive benefits to businesses too.'



Each principle is supported by practical recommendations for producers, department heads, and other decision-makers, which will be accessible through the charity's website. The nine principles represent the first phase of an update to its Whole Picture Toolkit.



Sara Putt, Bafta chair and FTVC vice-chair, commented, 'Across every stage of a screen industry career, our Bafta talent programme participants and members tell us the same thing, that instability of freelance jobs, lack of access to training and skills development, the realities of production working conditions and pressures from fewer job opportunities, are not only driving a talent drain, but also having a profound impact on the mental health and wellbeing of our workforce.



'As a result, we have put mental health and wellbeing best practice at the centre of our programmes.'



