Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: ASM) (NYSE American: ASM) is advancing an organic growth strategy to expand from one producing asset to three, led by the higher-grade La Preciosa project. The company holds more than 300 million ounces of silver equivalent, maintains a decade-long offtake partnership with Samsung C&T, and operates with a strong cash position and no debt.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: ASM) (NYSE American: ASM)

https://avino.com/

About BTV - Business Television:

For over 25 years, BTV has been a capital markets focused TV production and Digital Marketing Agency. BTV helps companies increase their brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience, combining unique content creation and major distribution services on top tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News and financial sites. The BTV suite of strategic products include: BTV- Business Television Show, CEO Clips, TV Branding Ads, Digital, Lead Gen, Social and Direct Email Marketing Campaigns that reach investors where they research and live on-air and online.

Discover Investment Opportunities!

www.b-tv.com/theagency

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285583

Source: CEO Clips