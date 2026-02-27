Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - Renegade Gold Inc. (TSXV: RAGE) (OTCQB: RENGF) (FSE: 0700) ("Renegade" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be attending the 2026 Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada Convention ("PDAC"), to be held March 1 to 4, 2026, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Ontario.

PDAC Event and Booth Details

Attendees are invited to visit Booth 3046 to learn more about the Company and its exploration activities in the Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario.

About Renegade Gold Inc.

Renegade Gold Inc. is a growth-oriented exploration company advancing a district-scale portfolio in the Red Lake region of Northern Ontario. The Company's strategy combines advancing defined gold resources and development-stage assets with systematic greenfields exploration across one of Canada's most prolific gold districts.

Renegade has assembled one of the largest and most prospective land packages in Red Lake, totaling approximately 1,380 km², strategically positioned near producing mines and advanced-stage deposits along the Confederation Lake and Birch-Uchi greenstone belts. The Company's diversified portfolio includes both advanced exploration assets with established Mineral Resources and earlier-stage targets along key structural corridors that host many of Red Lake's significant gold discoveries.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

