Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2026) - Renegade Gold Inc. (TSXV: RAGE) (OTCQB: RENGF) (FSE: 0700) ("Renegade" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a Media Agency Agreement (the "Agreement") with Global One Media Group Pte. Ltd. ("Global One Media"), under which Global One Media will provide digital marketing services, including content creation, social media distribution, and related online awareness initiatives.

The term of the Agreement is for six months, for a monthly fee of US$6,500, with the first three months payable in advance. All fees payable by the Company to Global One Media pursuant to the terms of the Agreement will be paid out of general working capital of the Company.

Global One Media is based out of Singapore. The Company and Global One Media act at arm's length. Global One Media has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or present intent to acquire such an interest. The services to be provided under the Agreement are limited to marketing and communications activities and do not include investor relations services. The Agreement remains subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Global One Media

Global One Media Group is an investor marketing and media firm focused on digital investor communications for publicly traded companies. Through strategic narrative development, premium video content, and international distribution across its investor media network, the firm helps issuers enhance visibility and connect with investors across North America, Europe, and Asia.

About Renegade Gold Inc.

Renegade Gold Inc. is a growth-oriented exploration company advancing a district-scale portfolio in the Red Lake region of Northern Ontario. The Company's strategy combines advancing defined gold resources and development-stage assets with systematic greenfields exploration across one of Canada's most prolific gold districts.

Renegade has assembled one of the largest and most prospective land packages in Red Lake, totaling approximately 1,380 km², strategically positioned near producing mines and advanced-stage deposits along the Confederation Lake and Birch-Uchi greenstone belts. The Company's diversified portfolio includes both advanced exploration assets with established Mineral Resources and earlier-stage targets along key structural corridors that host many of Red Lake's significant gold discoveries.

