Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd. (TSXV: HASH) ("SSC") announces that it has commenced a restructuring process for the benefit of SSC's shareholders and stakeholders (the "Restructuring"). The Restructuring is intended to maximize value and balance sheet strength for shareholders, creditors, and other stakeholders (the "Stakeholders"). It is expected that SSC's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under its ticker symbol "HASH" for the duration of the Restructuring.

Restructuring Process

Pursuant to the Restructuring, three of SSC's wholly owned subsidiaries, Massive Hash Factory Ltd. ("MHF"), CannMart Inc. ("CannMart"), and ANC Inc. ("ANC" and collectively, the "Applicants") have been granted creditor protection under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (the proceedings related thereto, the "CCAA Proceedings"). Furthermore, the stay of proceedings granted thereunder has been extended to SSC's fourth wholly owned subsidiary, Humble Grow Co. ("Humble") and for SSC (together with Humble, the "Stayed Entities" and collectively with the Applicants, the "SSC Entities"), to ensure that the Restructuring is completed in an orderly manner. The business operations of the SSC Entities are not anticipated to be interrupted as a result of the CCAA Proceedings. MHF, CannMart, ANC and Humble are all of SSC's subsidiaries and are each material to SSC.

The CCAA Proceedings were initiated pursuant to an order (the "Initial Order") of the Court of Kings Bench of Alberta (the "Court"). Pursuant to the Initial Order, the Court has appointed MNP Ltd. as the monitor of the Applicants (in such capacity, the "Monitor") to oversee the CCAA Proceedings.

Reason for Restructuring Process

After careful consideration of all reasonably available alternatives, the board of directors of the SSC Entities determined that the Restructuring is in the best interests of the Stakeholders. The CCAA Proceedings will provide the SSC Entities with the time and stability to operate in the ordinary course while evaluating potential restructuring alternatives, with a view to maximizing value and balance sheet strength for the benefit of Stakeholders.

The Initial Order provides for, among other things, a stay of creditor claims and proceedings in favour of the SSC Entities for an initial period of 10 days, subject to extension thereafter as the Court deems appropriate.

Sale and Investment Solicitation Process

The SSC Entities intend to seek Court approval to launch a sale and investment solicitation process for the Applicants (the "Sale Process") as part of the CCAA Proceedings. The Sale Process excludes the Stayed Entities (Humble and SSC).

The Sale Process is expected to be administered by the SSC Entities and the Monitor. Additional details in respect of the Sale Process will be disclosed on the Monitor's Website (as defined below) in the course of the CCAA Proceedings.

To help fund the CCAA Proceedings, the SSC Entities expect to seek approval of debtor-in-possession financing at a subsequent hearing.

A copy of the Initial Order and additional information regarding the CCAA Proceedings - including all of the Court materials filed in the CCAA Proceedings - will be made available at the Monitor's website: https://mnpdebt.ca/en/corporate/corporate-engagements/ssc (the "Monitor's Website").

About Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd.

SSC is a public company incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta). SSC's mission is to provide pure, potent, terpene-rich ready to consume cannabis products to discerning cannabis consumers. For more information regarding SSC, please see www.simplysolventless.ca.

Source: Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd.