Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd. (TSXV: HASH) ("SSC") announces that Plaza Capital ("Plaza"), SSC's largest secured convertible debenture ("CD") holder, and Altek Acquisition Partnership ("AAP"), SSC's largest promissory note ("PN") holder (and one of SSC's largest shareholders), intend to enter into agreements to support SSC's restructuring announced on February 27, 2026 ("Restructuring"), which is meant to preserve both shareholder and stakeholder value. For further details of the Restructuring, please see the following link: SSC February 27, 2026 News Release (Restructuring).

The CDs are second secured position behind the PNs. Plaza holds $3.0 million of the $6.0 million CDs, and as collateral agent they have decision making authority to act on all behalf of all CD holders.

The PNs are senior secured position. AAP holds $1.0 million of the $2.3 million PNs. AAP is also one of SSC's largest shareholders.

Together, Plaza and AAP represent 84% of SSC's secured debt. The endorsement and support of Plaza and AAP ensure that the Restructuring may be completed in the most efficient manner possible.

Sruli Weinreb, Managing Partner of Plaza stated: "As SSC's largest CD holder and as collateral agent, Plaza endorses the Restructuring as we believe it will preserve and enhance shareholder and creditor value, as these processes are intended to strengthen the balance sheet of companies while maximizing profitability of an emerging entity. Plaza is committed to support SSC as it advances through the Restructuring."

Mike Atema, CEO of AAP, stated: "As one of SSC's largest shareholders, and the largest promissory note holder, AAP is supportive of the Restructuring and believes it will benefit both of these positions. The Restructuring will ensure that SSC's operations are streamlined, efficient, and unencumbered by historical and unsustainable liabilities. AAP will support the Restructuring so that SSC can proceed on a solvent basis and achieve its potential for the benefit of all stakeholders."

Jeff Swainson, SSC's President & CEO stated: "The Restructuring is being conducted to protect SSC's subsidiaries from CRA enforcement action, which would have resulted in the loss of CRA excise licenses and our ability to sell cannabis products. Our subsidiaries are now protected and will maintain their licenses and revenue generation capability for the duration of the Restructuring."

Swainson continued: "The Humble retrofit is mission critical, as are other components of our business plan. With the protection of the Restructuring, along with Plaza and AAP's commitment to support the Restructuring, SSC can continue to execute on its business plan, including the Humble retrofit."

Swainson continued: "The proposed sale and investment solicitation process ("SISP") is not a liquidation of assets at the SSC parent company or subsidiary level. It is a restructuring of subsidiaries which are then offered for sale in a competitive process without historical and unsustainable liabilities, conducted with the goal of achieving maximum value, whether those assets are retained or sold. The SISP relates specifically to MHF, CannMart, and ANC (the "SISP Entities"), and the SISP does not necessarily mean that any or all SISP Entities will ultimately be sold to a third party, as that depends on the bids received. If any of those entities are sold, it will be for a fair price, and SSC will benefit from the proceeds. SSC's management oversees the SISP process with oversight from the monitor, MNP Ltd., and any successful bids would be approved by the court."

Swainson continued: "As SSC and Humble are not part of the SISP, we expect that SSC will continue to trade, and that Humble will be retained, along with any combination of SISP Entities, depending on the bids received. While the process is in early stages, as SSC's largest shareholder, I believe that this restructuring is in the best interests of all of our shareholders and stakeholders, and we will work hard to ensure that the best possible outcome is achieved."

About Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd.

SSC is a public company incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta). SSC's mission is to provide pure, potent, terpene-rich ready to consume cannabis products to discerning cannabis consumers. For more information regarding SSC, please see www.simplysolventless.ca.

