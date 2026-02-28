Algo Grande Copper Corp.: Algo Grande Copper Closes Oversubscribed $6.52 Million Financing and Strengthens Board at AGM

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2026 / Algo Grande Copper Corp. ("Algo Grande") (TSXV:ALGR)(OTC:KNDYF)(FRA:KM00) announces the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement and the election of three new directors at its Annual General Meeting held on February 25, 2026.

Pursuant to its news releases dated February 11, 2026 and February 19, 2026, the Company has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares"), at a deemed price of $0.65 per Share. The Offering consisted of 10,037,020 Shares for aggregate gross proceeds of $6,524,063.

The Offering will fund the next phase of exploration at the Company's 100%-owned Adelita Project in Sonora, Mexico, focused on a Phase II drill program. Phase I drilling at the Cerro Grande skarn intersected multiple stacked Cu-Au-Ag skarn horizons at depth, including skarn zones that had not been identified by historic drilling. The upcoming program will target expansion drilling at Cerro Grande and first-pass drilling along an approximately 6-kilometre prospective limestone corridor hosting multiple, undrilled, outcropping skarn targets. Proceeds from the Offering will also be used for additional operating costs and general working capital requirements.

Commenting on the opportunity at Adelita, newly elected Director Raymond Jannas stated: "The Adelita Project exhibits many of the characteristics we look for in emerging district-scale systems, high-grade skarn mineralization with clear geological vectors toward a deeper potential porphyry source. What excites me most is the combination of compelling geology and a focused, determined team that is executing with discipline. With capital in place and a clear exploration roadmap, Algo Grande is well positioned to unlock the broader potential of this system."

In connection with the closing of the Offering, the Company paid certain eligible finders (each, a "Finder") aggregate cash commissions of $169,605.44, being equal to 7% of the aggregate gross proceeds raised from those purchasers introduced by such Finder, and issued 355,863 common share purchase warrants (each, a "Finder Warrant") being equal to 7% of the number of Shares purchased by those purchasers introduced by such Finder. Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire a Share (each, a "Finder's Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.65 per Finder's Warrant Share until the date that is three years after issuance.

Additionally, Canaccord Genuity Corp. ("Canaccord") acted as financial advisor to the Company in connection with the Offering. The Company paid Canaccord a corporate finance fee of $50,000 (the "Corporate Finance Fee"). The Corporate Finance Fee was settled through the issuance of 76,923 Shares at a deemed price of $0.65 per Share.

Securities issued in the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws, which will expire four months and one day from the date of closing of the Offering. The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company also announces that at its Annual General Meeting held on February 25, 2026, shareholders approved all matters brought before the meeting, including the election of three new directors:

Raymond Jannas

Hunter Scharfe

Enrico Gay

The appointments follow the Company's previously announced board strengthening initiatives (see news release dated February 11, 2026).

Certain directors of the Company (the "Insiders") subscribed for an aggregate of 77,155 Shares for aggregate gross proceeds of $50,150.75 in the Offering. The Insiders' participation constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemption from the valuation requirements and minority shareholder approvals in MI 61-101 pursuant to subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, as the value of the Insiders' participation in the Offering does not represent more than 25% of the Company's market capitalization, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Algo Grande Copper Corp.

Algo Grande Copper Corp. is a growth-focused mineral exploration company advancing the Adelita Project, a district-scale, multi-system copper-gold-silver opportunity positioned in the prolific Arizona-Sonora copper belt.

The company is dedicated to unlocking the full potential of this under-explored corridor through disciplined data-driven exploration, technical excellence, and a firm commitment to value creation for shareholders. The 5,895-hectare Adelita Project is anchored by the high-grade Cerro Grande Cu-Au-Ag skarn discovery, which exhibits strong continuity along a defined corridor extending over 6 kilometers. Reprocessing of legacy geophysical data and field mapping indicate the presence of a potential porphyry system at depth, suggesting a classic skarn-porphyry mineralization model similar to major deposits found throughout northwestern Mexico.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Algo Grande to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, regulatory approvals for the Offering and the anticipated use of proceeds therefrom, and those listed in filings made by Algo Grande with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca). Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Algo Grande's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on Algo Grande's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward- looking statements. Algo Grande does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

