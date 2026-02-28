Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - Crossroads Gold Corp. (formerly Northern Silicon International Inc.) (the "Company" or "Crossroads") is pleased to announce, further to the Company's news releases dated October 29, 2025 and November 25, 2025, the Company has completed the acquisition (the "Transaction") of the Steiglitz gold project (the "Steiglitz Project") located approximately 80 kilometers west of Melbourne, Australia.

The Company has filed a listing application dated February 27, 2026 (the "Listing Application") with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV" or the "Exchange") for the common shares of the Company to begin trading on the Exchange under the symbol "CRG", with trading expected to commence on or about March 4, 2026. A copy of the Listing Application is available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Mr. Motton, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company, stated, "The closing of this Transaction marks a new beginning of a well-funded Australian-focused gold exploration company backed by the Fiore Group. We are excited about the year ahead for Crossroads as we embark on our aggressive exploration campaign at the Steiglitz Project, located in Victoria's renowned goldfields. Steiglitz exhibits the structural, geological and geochemical characteristics associated with significant orogenic gold systems. With a high-grade largely unexplored significant historical producer at Steiglitz, which occurs on the West Selwyn Block Trend that hosts the outstanding Fosterville gold mine, and an application for an exploration license at Pheasant Creek near Southern Cross' Sunday Creek project, we believe we have an exciting portfolio of assets. We are well positioned to execute our 2026 exploration program of extensive drilling of key targets at our Steiglitz Project. I look forward to leading Crossroads in executing a disciplined exploration program."

The Transaction, Financing and CUSIP/ISIN

The Transaction was completed by statutory amalgamation under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) among a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and a private British Columbia company which owned the Steiglitz Project. On February 20, 2026, the TSXV conditionally approved the Transaction and the listing of the Company's common shares on the TSXV following the closing of the Transaction. The Company will be classified as a Tier 2 Mining Issuer pursuant to Exchange policies.

As previously disclosed on October 29, 2025 and November 25, 2025, the Company completed a brokered private placement of 26,215,000 subscription receipts issued at a price of C$0.20 per Subscription Receipt (the "Subscription Receipts") for gross proceeds of C$5,243,000 (the "Financing"). The Financing was led by Red Cloud Securities Inc. as lead agent and sole bookrunner. The Subscription Receipts have converted into common shares of the Company concurrently with the closing of the Transaction.

The aggregate number of common shares of the Company (on an undiluted basis) issued and outstanding at closing of the Transaction (including the common shares issued pursuant to the Financing) is 63,509,094.

In connection with the change of the Company's name to "Crossroads Gold Corp.", the Company obtained the following new CUSIP number 227921103 and ISIN number CA2279211031.

For further information regarding the Transaction and other details, please see the documents listed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, including the Listing Application dated February 27, 2026, as well as the news releases of the Company dated November 25, 2025 and October 29, 2025.

Board of Directors, Senior Management

In connection with the Transaction, and following the Company's annual general meeting on December 19, 2025, certain officers and members of the Company's Board of Directors resigned. The Board of Directors and senior management team of Crossroads is now comprised of the following individuals: Mr. Neil (Rex) Motton (CEO and Director), Ms. Brenda Nowak (Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary), Mr. Derrick Pattenden (Director), Mr. Paul McNeill (Director), Mr. Joaquin Emilio Marias Baldillou (Director), and Mr. Carson Sedun (Vice President, Corporate Development).

Mr. Neil (Rex) Motton, MAusMM(CP), FSEG - CEO and Director

Mr. Motton brings approximately 40 years of global industry and exploration experience in the mining industry, having been involved in the business as a professional exploration geologist since 1986. He has been a director of various mining and exploration companies since 1988. Mr. Motton has a proven track record of discovery and exploration across the globe, including having worked at exploration projects in Australia, South America, Central America, Jamaica and the Philippines. During his tenure at Fosterville South (now Great Pacific Gold (TSXV: GPAC)) as Chief Operating Officer for over five years, he was responsible for exploration strategy, project and target generation, overseeing exploration program design and execution, as well as managing community engagement programs. Throughout his career, he has worked in a number Australian of states and territories with a primary focus on gold mineralization. He has also worked in base metals exploration, including porphyry copper deposits, VMS copper-lead-zinc, Mississippi Valley type lead-zinc and nickel laterite within Australia and overseas. Mr. Motton is a registered geologist in Australia and is a Chartered Professional of the AusIMM, as well as a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geology (FSEG). He has an Honours Degree of Applied Science (B.Ap.Sc.) majoring in Geology from the Federation University Australia.

Ms. Brenda Nowak - Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary

Ms. Nowak has over 30 years of experience in the legal industry specializing in securities and corporate finance. As CFO and Corporate Secretary, she plays a pivotal role in supporting her board of directors and executive management teams. Her responsibilities encompass legal and regulatory compliance, corporate governance, oversight of board and committee affairs, management of continuous disclosure obligations and the facilitation of corporate and securities transactions. In addition to her role as Corporate Secretary and CFO with Crossroads, she is Vice President Corporate Finance for Fiore Management Advisory Corp. (FMAC) and also the Corporate Secretary for North Arrow Minerals. In the past, she has served as Corporate Secretary for Filo Mining, NGEx Minerals, Cornish Metals, International Northair Mines, New Dimension Resources, Troon Ventures, Stornoway Diamonds, Capstone Mining, Creston Moly, Kaminak Gold, Bluestone Resources, Kivalliq Energy and West Melville Metals.

Mr. Carson Sedun - Vice President, Corporate Development

Mr. Sedun is a Canadian mining & resources executive with 13 years of experience in the public capital markets, investment banking, advisory, investor relations and corporate development. He has focused on the global resource and commodities industry throughout his career, advancing resource projects across Ecuador, Ontario, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Mexico and now Australia. He is the former Director of Corporate Development with Northstar Clean Technologies, a Canadian cleantech company. During his four-year tenure, Northstar secured C$67 million in funding and in 2024, Northstar was recognized in the TSX Venture Top 50 (top 50 of 1,600 issuers). He has been a Co-Founder, Director or executive of numerous resource companies, including Stronghold Silver (sold to Apollo Silver in 2021) and Core Gold (sold to ASX-listed Titan Minerals in 2020). He was formerly an Investment Banking Associate with Canaccord Genuity and Dundee Capital Markets in Vancouver, Toronto and London, UK, in which he successfully closed 35 transactions in his career. He holds an MBA degree (Dean's List, Honours with Distinction, mining specialization) from the Schulich School of Business at York University, a Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University and a Graduate Certificate from the Norman Keevil Institute of Mining Engineering at the University of British Columbia.

Mr. Derrick Pattenden, CFA - Director

Mr. Pattenden is an accomplished investment banker with over 15 years of extensive experience in the mining industry specializing in finance, mergers and acquisitions. Throughout his career he has completed M&A transactions with a combined equity value of over C$20 billion. Mr. Pattenden is currently President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Nations Royalty Corp. ((TSXV: NRC), market cap: C$180 million(1)). He has direct experience with transactions involving the creation of new mining royalties, and royalty companies, as well as the restructuring of existing metal streaming agreements. He has a Bachelor of Applied Science in Mining Engineering from the University of British Columbia and holds a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. He is a band member of the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte First Nation.

Mr. Joaquin Marias, P.Geo. - Director

Mr. Marias is a geologist and mining executive with over 16 years of international experience in mineral exploration, project development, and corporate leadership across the Solomon Islands, Argentina, Australia, Canada, and Alaska. He is President, CEO and Director of Argenta Silver Corp. (TSXV: AGAG), which he co-founded alongside Frank Giustra and the Fiore Group. Under his leadership, Argenta raised C$60.5 million and, in its first year as a public company, was recognized among the TSX Venture 50 2026, ranking in the top 50 out of more than 2,000 TSXV-listed companies. He also serves as Director of Lunex Metals. Joaquin combines technical expertise with disciplined capital markets execution, building companies entirely focused on creating sustainable value for stakeholders.

Mr. Paul McNeill, P.Geo., ICD.D - Director

Mr. McNeill is currently VP Exploration for NexGold Mining Corp. ((TSXV: NEXG), market cap: C$515 million(1)). With 28 years of experience Mr. McNeill previously served as VP Exploration for Signal Gold expanding mineral resources and developing the Goldboro Project in Nova Scotia, Canada, VP of Anaconda Mining where he led the expansion of mineral resources and provision of mine feed for the Point Rousse Project, Newfoundland and Labrador Canada, and VP of Exploration of Aurora Energy Resources, developing uranium resources at the Michelin Project in Labrador, Canada which was acquired by Paladin Energy where he subsequently served as Principal Geologist. He has worked throughout Canada, the United States and Australia, and has developed strong technical expertise in orogenic gold deposits, grassroots exploration discovery & development, including analogous deposits to the Pheasant Creek and Steiglitz Projects. He also has expertise in grassroots exploration, project development, operations, community and aboriginal engagement. Mr. McNeill is a Professional Geologist registered in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia and Ontario. He holds an ICD.D designation from the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto, as well as degrees from Memorial University of Newfoundland and the University of New Brunswick.

Mr. Gordon Keep - Advisor

Mr. Rob McLeod - Advisor

Mr. Ryan Weymark, P.Eng. - Advisor

Options Issuance

The Company's Board of Directors has approved the issuance of an aggregate of 6,200,000 stock options (the "Options"), pursuant to the Company's Incentive Stock Option Plan to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company, each exercisable at C$0.20 per common share of the Company for a 10-year term. All Options will have a vesting schedule with 1/3 vesting on the date of grant, 1/3 vesting on the six-month anniversary of the date of grant, and the remaining 1/3 vesting on the 12-month anniversary of the date of grant.

Listing Application and Technical Report

The Company has filed the Listing Application dated February 27, 2026 with the Exchange containing details of the Transaction and the Resulting Issuer, including financial information. The Listing Application is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company has also filed a National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects compliant technical report on the Steiglitz Project (the "Steiglitz 43-101 Report"). The Steiglitz 43-101 Report is also available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About the Steiglitz Project

The Steiglitz Project is located approximately halfway between Geelong and Ballarat, about 80 km west of Melbourne in Victoria State, within one of Australia's earliest quartz-vein (hard-rock) goldfields. Victoria is the largest gold producing state in Australia, has produced 33% of all gold mined in Australia in history, and currently has 13 goldfields that have each produced over 1 million ounces of gold.(2)

The Steiglitz Project covers Exploration Licence ("EL") 6164, encompassing 53 km² across 51 graticular sections. The Steiglitz Project lies in the Bendigo Zone of the Lachlan Fold Belt, host to world-class Fosterville gold deposits. Gold mineralization at Steiglitz occurs as earlier mesozonal quartz veins overprinted by later epizonal quartz veins in tightly folded Ordovician turbidites and is expressed in two principal styles:

Numerous high-grade, gold-antimony-arsenic mineralized narrow quartz veins striking north-south parallel to regional folding; and

Stockwork zones associated with the northeast striking Hanover Fault, a mineralized shear zone bearing gold-antimony-arsenic assemblages.

Both styles of deposits have evidence of epizonal orogenic mineralization due to their gold and antimony association, quartz vein textures and also due to the regional structural geology setting being due south of Agnico-Eagle's epizonal orogenic high grade Fosterville gold mine hosting 1.7 million ounces gold (Proven & Probable Reserves), 1.5 million ounces gold (Measured & Indicated Resources), and 1.8 million ounces (Inferred Resources) in resources.(3)

Steiglitz was a top-ten producer in the historic Bendigo belt, yielding approximately 250,800 oz of gold at a recovered grade of 38 g/t Au between 1855 and 1911.(4) The Steiglitz Project area includes numerous past-producing mines - Alliance, Hanover, and North Birmingham, which operated to relatively shallow depths. The deepest mine was North Birmingham with a shaft to 233m depth, while other mines were generally less than 100m depth, which makes for a set of attractive exploration drilling targets.

Modern exploration has included soil and rock-chip geochemistry, IP geophysics, LiDAR, limited RC and diamond drilling (5 holes), and geological mapping. Work to date highlights multiple untested targets along both the Hanover Shear Zone and the north-south vein corridor, with strong gold-arsenic-antimony signatures typical of the region's premier gold systems.

About the Pheasant Creek Project

In addition to the Steiglitz Project, as part of the Transaction, the Company has an application for an exploration license on the Pheasant Creek Project, which is not a material property for the Company. The Pheasant Creek Project is located approximately 75 km northeast of Melbourne in Victoria State, Australia. The large 232 km2 project is comprised of Exploration Licence 008776. The Pheasant Creek Project occurs within the Melbourne Zone of the Lachlan Fold Belt, which is composed of Siluro-Devonian sediments and Mid-Devonian granitic intrusions. The Pheasant Creek Project lies immediately south of, and in similar geology to, the Sunday Creek discovery of Southern Cross Gold (market capitalization: C$2.8 billion(1)), which is an outcropping orogenic or epizonal dyke-hosted deposit. Southern Cross has drilled 220 holes over 97,553m (as at August 31, 2025) and is allocating A$60 million over a 200,000m drill program to the Sunday Creek Project. At Sunday Creek, there are 75 intersections >50-100 g/t AuEq x width in metres and 70 individual intersections exceeding 100 g/t AuEq x metres, which are globally leading hit rates (as at August 31, 2025).(5)

Figure 1 - Crossroads Projects Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12063/285783_8aead65e64b9abc2_002full.jpg

Figure 2 - Regional Map of Victoria, Australia

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12063/285783_8aead65e64b9abc2_003full.jpg





Figure 3 - Regional Map near Crossroads' Projects

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12063/285783_8aead65e64b9abc2_004full.jpg

About the Fiore Group

The Fiore Group is a Vancouver-based private investment firm founded and led by Frank Giustra, focused on building and supporting high-potential companies in mining, resource development and strategic investments. The firm has played a key role in the growth of companies including, NexGold, Argenta Silver, Copper Giant, Aris Gold, Nations Royalty, Cambria Gold, Selkirk Copper and West Red Lake Gold Mines. Backed by deep capital markets expertise and a disciplined, Fiore partners with exceptional management teams to scale companies and create long-term value.

About Crossroads

Crossroads is a Canadian gold exploration company backed by the Fiore Group and focused on high-potential gold projects within two hours' drive from Melbourne in Victoria State, Australia-one of the world's premier gold-producing jurisdictions. The Company aims to deliver new gold discoveries in a Tier-1 jurisdiction while generating long-term value for shareholders. Crossroads' portfolio includes the historic Steiglitz Project, a historical high-grade producer within the renowned Bendigo Gold Belt.

The Steiglitz Project is largely underexplored with modern technology and situated in highly prospective geological belts with proven potential for epizonal and mesozonal orogenic gold systems. Crossroads is led by an experienced management and technical team with deep Australian and global discovery expertise. Crossroads is supported by excellent infrastructure, year-round access, and a stable regulatory framework to systematically advance its projects with modern exploration and drilling aimed at unlocking meaningful gold discoveries.

Crossroads is committed to responsible resource development, proactive and open communication, and transparent and inclusive dialogue with regional communities, indigenous organizations and all stakeholders. Crossroads is committed to proactive decision-making and creating economic opportunities for all stakeholders, including the communities it operates in.

(1) Source: TMX Group. Market capitalization in C$ as at February 24, 2026.

(2) Source: Resources Victoria (link here).

(3) Source: Agnico-Eagle website (accessed January 5, 2026), based on Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resource data (as at December 31, 2024).

(4) Source: Lisitsin, V., Olshina, A., Moore, D.H. & Willman, C.E., 2007. Assessment of undiscovered mesozonal orogenic gold endowment under cover in the northern part of the Bendigo Zone. GeoScience Victoria Gold Undercover Report 2. Department of Primary Industries.

(5) Source: Southern Cross Gold public disclosure and website (accessed January 5, 2026): (link here).

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Andrew Hamilton, P.Geo. who is a "Qualified Person" (as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Mr. Hamilton is independent of the Company in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has not visited the properties discussed in this disclosure.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Crossroads,

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to: the business plans of the Company. With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, the Company and Crossroads have made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive. Although management of the Company and Crossroads believe that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the business of Crossroads given its limited operating history; business and economic conditions in the mineral industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including unanticipated events related to mineral exploration); changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in the price of gold and currency exchange; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

