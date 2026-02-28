Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: EMET) (OTCQB: EMETF) (FSE: 4LF0) ("Canamera" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined below) of up to 4,545,454 units of the Company (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.55 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit consisting of one (1) common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one (1) Common Share at a price of $0.65 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the Closing Date (as defined below).

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), and the Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, the Offering is being made to purchasers' resident in Canada, except Quebec, as well as certain jurisdictions outside of Canada, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI- 45-106 (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). The securities offered under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Offering is expected to close on or about March 20, 2026 (the "Closing Date"), or such other date as the Company may determine, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals. The Company intends to use its available funds to advance the Company's mineral projects, maintain existing property acquisition obligations, and for general working capital and corporate purposes, including investor relations, as more specifically described in the Offering Document (as defined below).

There is an offering document (the "Offering Document") related to the Offering that will be accessible under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.canamerametals.com. The Offering Document contains additional detail regarding the Offering, including additional details regarding the expected use of proceeds from the Offering. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

In connection with the closing of the Offering and the Concurrent Offering (as defined herein), the Company may pay finders' fees to eligible parties who have assisted in introducing subscribers. Completion of the Offering remains subject to regulatory approval.

Concurrent Non-Brokered Private Placement

The Company also wishes to announce a concurrent non-brokered private placement of up to 2,272,727 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.66 per FT Units for aggregate proceeds of up to C$1,500,000 (the "Concurrent Offering").

Each FT Unit consisting of one (1) flow through Common Share and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "FT Warrant"). Each FT Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one (1) Common Share at a price of $0.75 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of closing. The securities issued in connection with the Concurrent Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day.

The proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used to incur "Canadian Exploration Expenses" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Canamera Energy Metals Corp.

Canamera Energy Metals Corp. is a critical and rare earth metals exploration company focused on building a diversified portfolio of district-scale projects across the Americas. In North America, the Company's portfolio includes the Schryburt Lake rare earth and niobium project in Ontario; the Iron Hills critical and rare earth project in Colorado; the Garrow rare earth elements project in Northern Ontario; the Waterslide rare earth and uranium project in Northern Ontario; the Great Divide Basin uranium project in Wyoming; and the Mantle project in British Columbia. In Brazil, Canamera is advancing the Turvolândia and São Sepé rare earth element projects. Across this portfolio, Canamera targets underexplored regions with strong geological signatures and supportive jurisdictions, leveraging geochemical, geophysical, and geological datasets to generate and advance high-conviction, first-mover exploration opportunities. For more information, visit www.canamerametals.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plans", "strategy", "opportunity", "positions" and similar expressions, or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the ability of the Company to complete the Offering and Concurrent Offering as contemplated, the receipt of CSE approval in respect of the Offering and Concurrent Offering, and the Company's intended use of proceeds therefrom, as well as the Company's ability to advance its projects or to acquire new mineral properties.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including: the Company's inability to complete the Offering and Concurrent Offering as contemplated or at all; the use of proceeds therefrom being different than what is currently intended; the Company's inability to identify suitable staking targets; completion of satisfactory due diligence on potential projects; successful negotiation of acquisition terms; availability of financing; changes in commodity prices and market conditions for rare earth elements; regulatory or permitting delays; geopolitical developments affecting rare earth supply chains; and competition for rare earth properties in the United States. Additional risk factors can be found in the Company's public disclosure documents available at www.sedarplus.ca.

In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation: the Company will be able to raise the anticipated proceeds under the Offering and on the timetable anticipated; and the Company will use the proceeds of the Offering as currently anticipated.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such statements, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR

FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285787

Source: Canamera Energy Metals Corp.