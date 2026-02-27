Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 28.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hochgradiger Fund in Kanada: Steht dieser Rohstoff-Explorer vor der Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A400EA | ISIN: NO0013119255 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZD0
Frankfurt
27.02.26 | 08:09
0,086 Euro
-1,27 % -0,001
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0820,10727.02.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.02.2026 19:48 Uhr
0 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Interoil Exploration & Production ASA: Report for the second half and the twelve months of 2025

Oslo, 27 February 2026

Highlights in the quarter

Interoil's Total operated production for the six-month period amounted to 312,937 barrels of oil equivalent (boe), representing a decline from 346,001 boe recorded in the same period of 2024. Operations in Argentina were negatively affected by winter conditions that damaged surface oil lines, while failures in power generation and compression equipment further compounded the impact. Despite lower production volumes, the effect on revenues was mitigated by higher gas prices in Argentina, resulting in total revenue of USD 9.9 million, compared to USD 6.1 million in the prior-year period.

On 4 September 2025, Petrominera S.E. notified the termination of the joint venture agreement relating to the Mata Magallanes Oeste and Cañadón Ramírez areas in the Province of Chubut, Argentina, alleging breaches by the private parties. The Company, while it still held the Argentine assets, was evaluating its legal position and considering appropriate actions to defend and preserve its contractual rights.

On 23 December 2025, bondholders approved and passed a written resolution amending the terms of the Company's senior secured callable bonds (ISIN NO 001 0729908), including payment-in-kind of the 31 January 2026 interest, extension of maturity to 31 January 2027, temporary waiver and amendments to financial reporting requirements, and consent to dispose of certain Argentine assets, as part of the Company's ongoing capital structure and liquidity management process.

Subsequent Events

On 9 February 2025, the Company completed its strategic exit from its conventional operations in Argentina, divesting its interests in the Santa Cruz Sur joint operations and the La Brea Block, as well as related rights in MMO and CR, to an Argentine investor for consideration of up to USD 1.0 million in contingent payments, plus an 80% overriding royalty interest on profits above specified production thresholds (see Note 3).

Full report attached.

Please direct any further questions to: ir@interoil.no (mailto:ir@interoil.no)

About Interoil
Exploration and Production ASA Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker IOX. The Company has operated in Latin America for over two decades, applying strong technical capabilities and a disciplined approach to value creation and sustainability. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.