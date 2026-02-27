Mowi ASA (OSE:MOWI): Board changes

Today, on 27 February 2026, Ørjan Svanevik has resigned from his position as Chair of the Board of Mowi ASA. The resignation as Chair of the Board is the result of Svanevik's termination of his employment with Seatankers Management, an associated company of Geveran Trading Co. Ltd, and will be effective immediately.

The nomination committee has been informed of Svanevik's resignation and thanks him for his service. The remaining board members will constitute a quorum. The Vice Chair of the Board, Leif Teksum, will take the position as Intermediate Chair.

Leif Teksum has been a Board member in Mowi since 2024 and has an impressive track record with extensive experience as a Board member and executive. He has over 30 years of experience from DNB, where he was amongst other responsible for the seafood sector for a period. In addition, he has Board experience from, among others, Yara International, Selvaag Gruppen, Nordic Trustee and Rana Gruber.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.