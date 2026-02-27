aXichem AB: aXichem announces preliminary outcome of the rights issue

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE ADDITIONAL MEASURES THAN SUCH MEASURES UNDER SWEDISH LAW. PLEASE SEE "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

aXichem AB (publ) ("aXichem" or the "Company") today announces the preliminary outcome of the fully guaranteed rights issue of shares and warrants ("Units") that was announced on February 3, 2026, and whose subscription period ended today, February 27, 2026 (the "Rights Issue"). The preliminary outcome indicates that 5,811,108 Units, corresponding to approximately 69 percent of the Rights Issue, were subscribed for with unit rights. In addition, 942,213 Units were subscribed for without the support of unit rights, corresponding to approximately 11 percent of the Rights Issue. 1,691,665 Units will be subscribed for in accordance with the guarantee commitments entered into, corresponding to approximately 20 percent of the Rights Issue. In total, 8,444,986 Units will be subscribed for, corresponding to 100 percent of the Rights Issue. Through the Rights Issue, aXichem will receive approximately SEK 11 million before issue costs.

The Rights Issue comprised a maximum of 8,444,986 Units. 5,811,108 Units, corresponding to approximately 69 percent of the Rights Issue, were subscribed for with the support of unit rights. In addition, applications have been received to subscribe for 942,213 Units without the support of unit rights, corresponding to approximately 11 percent of the Rights Issue. 1,691,665 Units will be subscribed for in accordance with the guarantee commitments entered into, corresponding to approximately 20 percent of the Rights Issue. The Rights Issue will be subscribed to 100 percent and aXichem will receive approximately SEK 11 million before issue costs.

Those who have subscribed for Units without the exercise of unit rights will be allotted Units in accordance with the principles set out in the information memorandum prepared in connection with the Rights Issue and published by the Company on 13 February 2026. Notification of allotment to the persons who have subscribed for Units without unit rights is expected to be distributed on or about 2 March 2026. Subscribed and allotted Units shall be paid in cash in accordance with the instructions on the settlement note. Investors who have subscribed through a nominee will receive notification of allotment in accordance with their respective nominee's procedures. Only those who have been assigned Units will be notified.

The final outcome of the Rights Issue is expected to be published on or about March 2, 2026. Trading in BTU (paid subscribed Unit) is currently conducted on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and will be terminated when the Rights Issue has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. Registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office is expected to take place around week 11, 2026. BTU will then be converted into shares and warrants of series TO2A.

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB is acting as financial advisor and Advokatfirman Lindahl is acting as legal advisor to aXichem in connection with the Rights Issue. Nordic Issuing acts as issuing agent.

Torsten Helsing,

VD, aXichem AB, phone: +46 706 86 33 55

E-post: torsten.helsing@axichem.com

or visit: www.axichem.com

The certified adviser for aXichem is Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 27 February 2026 at 18:00 CET.

aXichem develops, patents and markets natural analogue industrial chemicals, i.e. synthetically produced substances that have similar and comparable properties as natural substances. The Company's first product is phenylcapsaicin, which the Company commercializes under two brand names, aXiphen® and aXivite®, as an ingredient in animal feed and dietary supplements, respectively. The business is divided into three market areas with different applications for phenylcapsaicin: as an ingredient in poultry feed, such as chicken and turkey; as an ingredient in dietary supplements for gut health, weight management, and sports and exercise; as well as as an ingredient in dietary supplements for bioavailability enhancement of curcumin and melatonin.

aXichem is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For more information, see www.axichem.com

