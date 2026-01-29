aXichem AB: aXichem comments request from EFSA regarding the company's Feed Additive application in EU for phenylcapsaicin

aXichem AB (publ), a developer of innovative natural analogue feed additives and dietary supplement ingredients, communicated on January 20th 2026, that European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) had updated the information regarding aXichem's application for Feed Additive approval in EU for phenylcapsaicin on the EFSA website and set a clock stop expected until 16 March 2026. aXichem has received a request for additional data from EFSA in three areas of the technical dossier:

List of annexes, references

Efficacy of the additive - Efficacy

Safety of the additive - Safety of use of the additive for consumers

Torsten Helsing, CEO of aXichem, comments:

"Our team has in collaboration with our professional scientific advisors carried out an initial review of the requests and comments from EFSA. We have started the work with compiling the requested information, including additional data, and as the task stands today, we see no reason not to be able to respond to EFSA's request in the time set out by the communicated clock stop."



About phenylcapsaicin and aXiphen

The health benefits of chili, with its active ingredient capsaicin have been known for centuries. aXichem's proprietary molecule, phenylcapsaicin, combines the naturally occurring phenyl group with capsaicin, bridged by a triple bond. The result is an innovative natural analogue capsaicin with high purity, where the pungency is greatly reduced. Production tests and studies have proven the effectiveness of aXiphen® as an ingredient in poultry feed.

A production test on on-floor salmonella prevalence, following the inclusion of 15 ppm phenylcapsaicin in a regular starter diet, was carried out in a full-scale commercial broiler production trial under farming conditions. The production test included about 1.6 million broiler chickens. The trial concluded that under the conditions of the test, the inclusion of 15 ppm phenylcapsaicin in broiler chicken feed statistically significantly reduced the number of farms with salmonella-positive floor boot swabs. The European model for production efficiency, EPEF, showed that production efficiency increased by 14% compared to traditional feeding.

The information was submitted, through the provision of the specified contact person, for publication on

29 January 2026, 08:30 CET.

