Dienstag, 20.01.2026
98,7% Goldausbeute ohne Cyanid - kommt jetzt der Milliarden-Deal?
WKN: A12CPC | ISIN: SE0005250719 | Ticker-Symbol: A6X
Frankfurt
20.01.26 | 08:04
0,150 Euro
-0,66 % -0,001
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AXICHEM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AXICHEM AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.01.2026 12:30 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

aXichem AB: aXichem updates status regarding the company's Feed Additive application in EU for phenylcapsaicin

aXichem AB (publ), a developer of innovative natural analogue feed additives and dietary supplement ingredients, announces that European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), has updated the information regarding aXichem's application for Feed Additive approval in EU for phenylcapsaicin on the EFSA website. EFSA has announced a clock stop expected until 16 March 2026 and will approach the company with questions regarding the technical dossier.

Torsten Helsing, CEO of aXichem, comments:

"We have not yet obtained the questions from EFSA. When we have more details we will update the market further. I see this as a short clock stop and we are ready and prepared to review EFSA's questions as soon as they reach us."

About phenylcapsaicin and aXiphen
The health benefits of chili, with its active ingredient capsaicin have been known for centuries. aXichem's proprietary molecule, phenylcapsaicin, combines the naturally occurring phenyl group with capsaicin, bridged by a triple bond. The result is an innovative natural analogue capsaicin with high purity, where the pungency is greatly reduced.
Production tests and studies have proven the effectiveness of aXiphen® as an ingredient in poultry feed.

A production test on on-floor salmonella prevalence, following the inclusion of 15 ppm phenylcapsaicin in a regular starter diet, was carried out in a full-scale commercial broiler production trial under farming conditions. The production test included about 1.6 million broiler chickens. The trial concluded that under the conditions of the test, the inclusion of 15 ppm phenylcapsaicin in broiler chicken feed statistically significantly reduced the number of farms with salmonella-positive floor boot swabs. The European model for production efficiency, EPEF, showed that production efficiency increased by 14% compared to traditional feeding.

The information was submitted, through the provision of the specified contact person, for publication on
20 January 2026, 12:30 CET.

Company contact:

Torsten Helsing, CEO, aXichem AB
Phone: +46 706 863 355 Email: torsten.helsing@axichem.com

About aXichem

aXichem develops, patents and markets natural analogue industrial chemicals, i.e., synthetically produced substances that have similar and comparable properties to natural substances. The company's first product is phenylcapsaicin, which the company commercializes under two brands, aXiphen® and aXivite®, as an ingredient in animal feed and dietary supplements, respectively. The business is divided into three market areas with different applications for phenylcapsaicin: as an ingredient in feed for poultry, such as chicken and turkey; as an ingredient in food supplements for gut health, weight control and sports and exercise; and as an ingredient in food supplements for the bio-enhancement of curcumin and melatonin. aXichem is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified advisor for aXichem is Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB.
More information is available at www.axichem.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
