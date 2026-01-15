Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CPC | ISIN: SE0005250719 | Ticker-Symbol: A6X
Frankfurt
15.01.26 | 08:09
0,152 Euro
-7,06 % -0,012
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AXICHEM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AXICHEM AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
15.01.2026 15:06 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

aXichem AB: aXichem Announces Publication of CrossFit Study in Leading Sports Journal - Validates aXivite as a High-Intensity Performance Supplement

MALMÖ, Sweden, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- aXichem AB (publ), (aXichem), the developer of innovative feed additives and food supplement biotechnology, is pleased to announce the formal publication of its latest clinical trial, "Acute phenylcapsaicin supplementation improves exercise performance in CrossFit trained adults",in the prestigious Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition (JISSN). Following the release of preliminary findings in March 2025, this final peer-reviewed publication provides the definitive scientific foundation for aXivite (phenylcapsaicin) in the elite sports and high-intensity functional fitness sectors.

Study Highlights
The randomized, triple-blind, placebo-controlled crossover trial, conducted by Dr. Pablo Jiménez Martínez and his team in Spain, examined 50 trained CrossFit athletes (25 male, 25 female). The results demonstrate that a single 2.5 mg dose of aXivite delivers significant physiological advantages:

  • Superior Mechanical Output: Supplemented athletes achieved higher loads and repetition counts in deep squats at 70% 1RM.
  • Extended Endurance: aXivite enabled participants to maintain weightlifting performance throughout grueling rounds, particularly in the final stages of the workout where fatigue typically peaks.
  • Accelerated Recovery: Data showed a statistically significant reduction in Delayed-Onset Muscle Soreness (DOMS) at both 24 and 48 hours post-exercise, allowing for faster returns to peak training capacity.

The aXivite Development Line: This publication marks the latest milestone in a calculated development trajectory. aXichem has systematically built a scientific dossier for aXivite:

  • 2021: Establishing metabolic bioequivalence to natural capsaicin with superior bioavailability and early gut health validation.
  • 2022-2023: Validating metabolic support and weight management, followed by resistance training and aerobic capacity breakthroughs.
  • 2025: Defining the high-intensity performance category through this definitive CrossFit study.

"This publication confirms aXivite as an innovation the high-intensity performance category. In our current phase of commercial expansion, this peer-reviewed validation is the key that gives the necessary scientific support to continue to grow in this market", says Lucas Altepost, VP of Sales and Marketing.

About phenylcapsaicin and aXivite

aXichem's proprietary molecule, phenylcapsaicin, combines the naturally occurring phenyl group with capsaicin, connected by a triple bond. The result is an innovative natural analog capsaicin with high purity, which in several studies has been shown to have the same health-promoting properties, as well as some unique benefits, as natural capsaicin. Phenylcapsaicin is approved under Novel Food in the EU and GRAS Food in the USA and is marketed for dietary supplements and functional foods under the brand name aXivite.

Company contact: Torsten Helsing, CEO, aXichem AB
Phone: +46 706 863 355 Email: torsten.helsing@axichem.com

About aXichem

aXichem develops, patents and markets industrial chemicals. The company's first product is phenylcapsaicin, which is commercialized under two brands, aXiphen and aXivite, as an ingredient in animal feed and dietary supplements, respectively. The business is divided into three market areas with different applications for phenylcapsaicin: as an ingredient in feed for poultry, such as chicken and turkey; as an ingredient in food supplements for gut health, weight control and sports and exercise; and as an ingredient in food supplements for the bio-enhancement of curcumin and melatonin. aXichem is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified advisor for aXichem is Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. More information is available at www.axichem.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8586/4293076/3879195.pdf

aXichem Announces Publication of CrossFit Study in Leading Sports Journal '" Validates aXivite as a High-Intensity Performance Supplement

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/axichem-announces-publication-of-crossfit-study-in-leading-sports-journal--validates-axivite-as-a-high-intensity-performance-supplement-302662475.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.