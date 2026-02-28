This release corrects and replaces the press release issued by CEO Clips on [Feb 27, 2026] at [12:00 PM EST]. In the headline correcting Virtual to Burchell.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2026) - Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) is advancing exploration at its Burchell property in Ontario, following a new gold discovery with samples up to 68 grams per tonne. The company is awaiting results from recent winter drilling while also monitoring activities in the Ring of Fire region.

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL)

https://www.boldventuresinc.com/

