From modular business computing and glasses-free 3D to foldable gaming and system-level AI, Lenovo advances Smarter AI for All

At MWC 2026, Lenovo introduces a new generation of adaptive AI devices and forward-looking concepts designed for business professionals, creators, students, and gamers. Headlined by new modular PC architecture, a glasses-free 3D laptop concept, a foldable gaming handheld device, and the initial rollout of Lenovo Qira, Lenovo's showcase reflects a broader shift in personal computing toward systems that adapt intelligently to people and their environments.

Across its portfolio, Lenovo continues to focus on delivering technology that is more personalized, proactive, and protected, while building a unified AI ecosystem that works naturally across devices.

"The AI era will not be defined by a single device or application, but by intelligent systems that work seamlessly across everything we use," said Luca Rossi, President, Intelligent Devices Group, Lenovo. "We are demonstrating how Lenovo and Motorola are bringing that vision to life, combining adaptive hardware innovation with a single, unified system-level AI integration that works naturally across PCs, smartphones, tablets, wearables, and beyond. From premium mobile devices and transformative form factors, to the rollout of Lenovo Qira, we are building the widest AI portfolio that delivers more connected, more intuitive personal computing experiences designed around people."

Lenovo Qira: Personal Ambient Intelligence

Lenovo Qira is a Personal Ambient Intelligence built at the system level and integrated directly into Lenovo and Motorola devices rather than layered on as a standalone application. Operating across supported PCs, tablets, smartphones, and wearables, Lenovo Qira is designed to help maintain continuity between tasks and devices while assisting based on user intent.

In the coming weeks, Lenovo Qira will roll out across more than 20 devices within Lenovo's PC portfolio, spanning Yoga, IdeaPad, Legion, and ThinkPad families, through a combination of over-the-air updates and preloads. This includes the launch of the Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 as Lenovo's first tablet to feature the experience. First wave support on PCs includes six languages across nine regions: English (U.S., U.K., India), Spanish (U.S./Latin America, Spain), French (France), Italian (Italy), German (Germany), and Portuguese (Brazil).

Lenovo Qira is designed to continuously evolve, expanding across more devices while enabling new experiences and partnerships. In 2026, that evolution will extend to additional languages and devices, including its debut on Motorola smartphones, further advancing a unified AI ecosystem across Lenovo and Motorola.

Breakthrough Concepts: Exploring Adaptive Form Factors

ThinkBook Modular AI PC Concept

Lenovo is showcasing a modular AI PC concept that explores a selectively modular approach to business computing built around the idea of "carry small, use big."

The concept features a 14-inch ultra-thin base system designed to support interchangeable display configurations, detachable input components, and modular I/O elements. A secondary display can attach in multiple orientations or replace the keyboard, enabling workspace expansion to approximately 19 inches while maintaining portability. The concept illustrates how modular architecture could support evolving workflows and extended device lifecycles in AI-ready environments.

Yoga Book Pro 3D Concept

Lenovo is also presenting a glasses-free 3D laptop concept designed to enable creators to view and manipulate depth directly on screen.

By combining dual displays, AI-powered 2D-to-3D conversion, gesture interaction, and intuitive creative controls, the concept reduces friction in immersive content creation and highlights Lenovo's exploration of spatial computing experiences.

Legion Go Fold Concept

A foldable gaming handheld concept further expands Lenovo's exploration of adaptable hardware.

The device transitions from a compact handheld format into a larger immersive screen and supports multiple usage modes, including handheld play, split-screen multitasking, expanded display gaming, and desktop-style interaction. The concept demonstrates how flexible display technology could enable hybrid gaming and productivity experiences in a single device.

Commercial Portfolio: AI-Ready Platforms for Modern Work

Lenovo continues evolving its commercial PC portfolio to support organizations adopting AI-enabled workflows at scale.

The updated ThinkPad T-Series introduces enhancements focused on serviceability, usability, and AI readiness, with select models achieving class-leading iFixit repairability scores. These updates reinforce Lenovo's commitment to lifecycle value, reduced downtime, and sustainable fleet management.

The ThinkPad X13 Detachable extends flexible, mobile-first productivity with integrated pen support and field-replaceable components in a lightweight design suited for frontline and hybrid professionals.

Lenovo is also expanding into rugged mobility with the introduction of the ThinkTab X11, a durable Android tablet designed for demanding industrial and frontline environments.

For small and medium-sized businesses, the ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 6 delivers multimode versatility and AI-enabled collaboration features, while the ThinkVision M16 portable monitor provides lightweight screen expansion to support flexible workstyles.

Across its commercial portfolio, Lenovo integrates security, manageability, and lifecycle services to help organizations adopt AI-enabled devices with confidence and control.

Consumer and Gaming Portfolio: Intelligent Experiences for Everyday Use

For creators, students, and gamers, Lenovo's latest devices balance performance, portability, and intelligent features designed to simplify everyday experiences.

The Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition (14", 11) combines premium convertible design with immersive OLED visuals and intelligent features that streamline creative workflows. The Yoga Pro 7a (15", 11) and IdeaPad Slim 5i Ultra (14", 11) expand Lenovo's AI-enabled laptop portfolio, balancing performance and portability for productivity and content creation.

In tablets, the Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 introduces intelligent learning and productivity experiences in a versatile form factor and marks Lenovo's first tablet to feature Lenovo Qira

Within gaming, Lenovo expands its lineup with the Legion 7a (15", 11) gaming laptop and the Legion Tab (8.8", 5), a high-performance gaming tablet featuring a 3K display and advanced cooling.

Advancing Smarter AI for All

At MWC 2026, Lenovo underscores a clear strategy towards the democratization of AI. By combining forward-looking hardware exploration with the deployment of Lenovo Qira, Lenovo continues shaping a more connected and intuitive computing future, one where intelligent systems adapt to people, not the other way around.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$69 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #196 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

