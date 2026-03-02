

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - South32 Ltd. (S32.AX, SOUHY.PK, SHTLF.PK), the Australian mining and metals company, announced that Stephen Pearce has officially commenced his role as Chair of the Board, following the retirement of Karen Wood AM. This transition, which was first communicated in the company's announcement on 23 October 2025, took effect on 1 March 2026, marking the conclusion of Karen Wood's tenure and the beginning of Stephen Pearce's leadership as Chair.



South32 Limited on the ASX was trading at A$4.6950, showing a gain of A$0.0950 or 2.07%.



