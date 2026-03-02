KAWASAKI, Japan, Mar 2, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced the launch of Uvance for Retail, a solution that integrates data onto a robust and secure cloud. The solution, which leverages Fujitsu's accumulated business knowledge and implementation capabilities, also incorporates advanced technologies such as agentic AI. By seamlessly connecting fragmented data and operations across retail sites, Fujitsu aims to enhance both on-site execution capabilities and management decision-making and support the sustainable growth and competitiveness of Japan's retail industry.Even as AI and digital technologies evolve rapidly, the Japanese retail industry faces extremely complex and structural challenges such as population decline, intensifying competition, labor shortages, and rising costs. Underlying these challenges is the overwhelming amount of data required for decision-making compared to other industries, coupled with the current situation where systems are fragmented by operation and data is scattered. Furthermore, data structures differ among manufacturers and wholesalers, leading to data silos and making cross-sectional utilization difficult. As a result, people are forced to make decisions without fully utilizing vast amounts of data, leading to increased burden. This situation undermines the agility that the retail industry has traditionally demonstrated, leading to a decline in competitiveness.For over 50 years, Fujitsu has supported the Japanese retail industry, and possesses a deep understanding of the business and related data structures developed through discussions with numerous customers and various business endeavors. Furthermore, by welcoming GK Software and BrainPad Inc. into the group, Fujitsu has strengthened its comprehensive support system, integrating industry-rooted knowledge with cutting-edge technology. By providing this accumulated retail industry knowledge and technology as Uvance for Retail, which transforms on-site execution and management decision-making as one, Fujitsu aims to enhance corporate agility and support the sustainable growth of the Japanese retail industry.Uvance for Retail comprehensively provides the capabilities necessary for retail business growth, with data and AI at its core. Fujitsu's retail-specialized consultants define management and operational challenges, leveraging their years of industry expertise to design an ideal state that includes business processes and core systems. Subsequently, offerings incorporating agentic AI are implemented by system engineers with deep retail knowledge, ensuring their effective utilization in daily operations. AI rooted in business processes enables advanced decision-making and operational autonomy. Fujitsu also provides the platform that safely connects operations, systems, and data for supporting these. Through Uvance for Retail, Fujitsu aims to innovate experiences for consumers and employees, enhance supply chains, and advance the future of retail.Exhibition at RetailTech JAPAN 2026Fujitsu will exhibit at RetailTech JAPAN 2026, held at Tokyo Big Sight from March 3 to March 6, 2026. Fujitsu will focus on the value provided by Uvance for Retail through data and AI, showcasing various use cases as exhibition demos.Overview of main exhibits for Uvance for Retail1. Enhancing customer touchpoints with causal inference AIFor companies struggling to provide personalized experiences to all customers due to labor shortages, thereby missing opportunities for loyalty improvement, Fujitsu will support a deeper understanding of customers using its unique causal inference AI. Fujitsu's causal inference AI is characterized by its ability to clarify not just correlations but the "why" behind customer actions and outcomes, based on vast and complex operational and customer data. Using a proprietary algorithm, it can rapidly explore causal relationships even in data involving thousands of variables and a mix of operational, customer, and external factors. Visitors can see concrete examples of how AI reveals the causal structure behind customer behavior and needs, leading to enhanced customer service and touchpoints.2. Advanced management and operational decision-making with multi-AI agentsApparel merchandisers are required to accurately grasp the situation of each store and issue optimal instructions promptly. However, due to data fragmentation across different operations and systems, decision-making takes time, leading to missed opportunities. Fujitsu's multi-AI agent system enables multiple AI agents with different roles to collaborate, making cross-functional judgments and providing support across the entire operation. It presents the analysis results of each agent in an easy-to-understand manner and facilitates subsequent actions based on human judgment, enabling swift and effective decision-making.In the exhibition demo, Fujitsu's AI agent Watomo analyzes various data, notifies merchandisers of alarms that need attention, and performs simulations with merchandisers on how to address operational issues. Visitors can see concrete examples of how AI agents support advanced human decision-making and on-site responses.Press Conference MaterialsHeld on March 2, 2026Presentation materials and movie *Coming soonAbout FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuPress ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic and Investor Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.