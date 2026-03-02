Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) and Wind River, an Aptiv company and global leader in software for the intelligent edge, is unveiling a proof-of-concept showcasing a mobile-network Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) solution for sharing of sensor data between vehicles to support advanced safety and automation features leveraging the Verizon Business connected-driving platform Edge Transportation Exchange.

Showcasing at MWC Barcelona, the demonstration highlights how vehicles equipped with Aptiv's advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including radar and vision perception technologies, Aptiv LINC platform and Wind River's V2X solution stack can use Verizon's 5G network, mobile edge compute (MEC) infrastructure, and connected-driving platform to share environmental data between vehicles while meeting or exceeding the latency requirements needed to support safety-critical features such as automatic emergency braking. The result is a new class of cooperative safety and driving intelligence that enables vehicles to "see beyond line-of-sight" by incorporating live sensor data from nearby vehicles into onboard sensor fusion systems.

In the proof-of-concept, sensors on a detecting vehicle transmit perception data through a 5G network to a Wind River software application that is integrated with Verizon's Edge Transportation Exchange platform. The Verizon platform then orchestrates and securely distributes the information to another receiving vehicle in near real time, where Aptiv's sensor fusion stack uses the information as virtual sensor input, enabling the ADAS system to identify hazards and take action based on a much richer set of environmental data than would otherwise be possible.

"This demonstration shows how the convergence of vehicle intelligence, edge computing, and advanced connectivity can unlock the next generation of cooperative safety," said Paul Miller, CTO, Wind River. "By combining Aptiv's perception and ADAS capabilities with Wind River's edge software and Verizon's Edge Transportation Exchange, we are demonstrating a scalable approach to V2X that can be deployed across vehicles, networks, and regions."

"This proof-of-concept is a great example of the kinds of applications that Edge Transportation Exchange was built to support," said Mark Custodio, AVP of IoT, Vehicles and Fixed Wireless Access, Verizon Business. "By combining our connected driving platform, low-latency 5G network capabilities, and edge infrastructure with Wind River's software and Aptiv's vehicle perception, compute and ADAS solutions, we can help enable a new generation of connected driving experiences that can improve safety and open the door to new mobility services."

"The future of mobility depends on vehicles, infrastructure, and cloud platforms working together seamlessly," said Craig Turner, VP and Managing Director, Digital Cockpit and Middleware, Aptiv. "This demonstration shows how edge cloud platforms, low-latency networks, and intelligent vehicles can be combined into a scalable V2X solution that moves beyond pilots and toward real-world deployment."

Unlike earlier V2X pilots that required direct interoperability testing between automotive OEMs, the Aptiv and Wind River solution uses hardware commonly available on most modern vehicles, combined with standardized APIs to a service-provider-hosted MEC application. This architecture enables a scalable, cloud-mediated model for vehicle cooperation, allowing vehicles from different manufacturers to share data without needing to add dedicated hardware or validate each pairing individually.

The demonstration underscores the importance of virtualized, edge cloud compute in enabling practical network V2X deployments. By processing and redistributing data through distributed edge-compute infrastructure -- i.e. physically closer to the vehicles themselves -- Verizon's Edge Transportation Exchange can deliver ultra-low latency performance required for near real-time integration of cooperative perception data into vehicle sensor fusion software.

Beyond safety applications such as collision avoidance and hazard detection, the architecture demonstrated at MWC also has the potential to support a broad range of connected driving use cases, including cooperative traffic optimization, enhanced navigation, automated driving support, and comfort and convenience features built on shared real-time vehicle awareness.

Attendees of MWC Barcelona can view a demonstration at the Aptiv and Wind River booth in Hall 2, Stand 2F25.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global industrial technology company enabling more automated, electrified, and digitalized solutions across multiple end-markets. Visit aptiv.com.

About Wind River

Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge. For more than four decades, the company has been an innovator and pioneer, powering billions of devices and systems that require the highest levels of security, safety, and reliability. Wind River software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation across industries including automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and telecommunications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio supported by world-class global professional services and support and a broad partner ecosystem. To learn more, visit Wind River at www.windriver.com.

Wind River is a trademark or registered trademark of Wind River Systems, Inc., and its affiliates. Other names may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260301316225/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT

Jenny Suh

Wind River

510-749-2972

jenny.suh@windriver.com