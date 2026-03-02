Gurit Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Zurich, March 2, 2026 - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) today reports net sales of CHF 319.6 million for the full year 2025, exceeding its outlook of CHF 300 million. The company achieved an adjusted operating result margin of 8.1%, well above the 6.9% of the calendar year 2024. Including restructuring, impairments and loss on business divestments, the operating result margin was -13.5%. Net sales represented a decrease of -22% at constant exchange rates or -26% in reported CHF, largely attributable to discontinued businesses. Gurit delivered results ahead of its expectations, demonstrating significantly improved underlying profitability.
2025 marked a decisive year of transformation for Gurit. Throughout the year, Gurit successfully executed and completed its restructuring program, which has resulted in strengthening its operational foundations, and sharpening its focus on the most attractive and profitable segments across its portfolio. Despite a challenging market environment shaped by tariff uncertainty, selective customer demand, and the planned exit from non-profitable activities, Gurit made decisive progress on its transformation into a more resilient, innovative, robust and diversified company.
Building on an improving Wind market for strategic OEMs - supported by strong year-end activity and renewed customer visibility - Gurit is well positioned to continue advancing its multi-market strategy, driving greater diversification across business segments and building on a strong presence in the Marine & Industrial markets. With a strengthened global footprint and a reinforced position as a leader in performance materials, the company remains focused on empowering customers to enhance energy efficiency through sustainable, high-performing material solutions. Gurit's strong innovation capabilities, coupled with a leaner operating model and sharper strategic focus, provide a solid foundation for delivering improved results and creating long-term value.
Wind Materials recorded net sales of CHF 190.1 million for 2025. This represents a decrease of -29.9% at constant exchange rates compared to 2024, primarily due to the planned exit from the carbon fiber pultrusion business. For continued operations, net sales amounted to CHF 164.1 million, reflecting a -3.2% decrease at constant exchange rates. Although year-on-year comparison reflects the negative impact of structural adjustments on the net sales, the segment delivered a stronger-than-anticipated performance in 2025, driven by solid demand from Western OEMs during the year, with a clear acceleration in order intake and deliveries. The exit from non-profitable market segments improved competitiveness and sharpened the focus on core materials, while targeted restructuring initiatives further improved profitability and operational efficiency.
Marine and Industrial reported net sales of CHF 88.3 million in 2025, representing a decrease of -8.4% at constant exchange rates compared to 2024. The Business Unit experienced generally a soft year in 2025, influenced by tariff-related uncertainty in the U.S. and more cautious ordering patterns in the Marine segment. Despite these headwinds, the business delivered strong progress in business development across new applications and end-markets, underscoring the strength of Gurit's multi-market strategy and diversification efforts.
With a deepening foothold in subsea, emerging industrial applications, and a stronger Americas footprint, Marine & Industrial enters 2026 with solid prospects, although sentiment remains more cautious in the Marine market. The combination of new long-term contracts expanded geographic presence, and focused investment in high-value materials provides the business with a good foundation for sustained, long-term profitable development.
Streamlining and Operational Initiatives
Gurit continued to advance its streamlining initiatives in 2025, completing its strategic realignment program and the planned global footprint optimization, including site consolidations and SG&A right-sizing. These measures created a leaner, more focused organization, strengthened operational efficiency, and improved the underlying profitability going forward. The total restructuring expenses amounted to CHF 4.3 million. With the completion of the restructuring, Gurit is more resilient and better positioned to take advantage of long-term opportunities and further improve margins going forward.
Supply Chain
U.S. Tariffs
Profitability
Gurit reported in 2025 a result for the year of CHF -60.4 million (2024: CHF -27.8 million). This represents earnings per share of CHF -12.90 (2024: CHF -5.97).
Cash Flow and Balance Sheet
The existing bilateral credit lines were consolidated and replaced ahead of their maturity by a multilateral credit agreement concluded in February 2025 with a term of three years. The new credit agreement improves financial flexibility and provides Gurit with stronger resilience.
Sustainability Journey - Delivering on ESG
Outlook
Post 2026, Gurit expects a mid-to-high-single-digit growth in Wind and a high-single-digit growth in non-Wind business and confirms its target of a 10% operating result margin.
Publications
The Sustainability Report 2025 is available as a part of the integrated Annual Report or as a separate document on the Gurit website at https://www.gurit.com/sustainability-report/.
Media and Analyst Conference
Roadshow
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 16, 2026
The Annual General Meeting will be held on April 16, 2026, at 04:30 pm CET at SIX Convention Point, Zurich. The share register will close on Monday, March 16, 2026, at 05:00 pm CET. Contacts for shareholders to register their shares or for address changes: share.register@computershare.ch.
The Board of Directors will propose that no dividend will be distributed for the financial year 2025, as the company aims to continue to reduce its indebtedness. Preserving financial flexibility and maintaining full compliance with the financing arrangements remain the company's priorities. The Board of Directors will revisit the reinstatement of a dividend when conditions allow. Gurit remains confident in its long-term trajectory and is committed to disciplined execution and delivering long-term value for its shareholders.
The full invitation to the AGM including all motions proposed by the Board of Directors will be available for download at least 20 days prior to the AGM at: https://www.gurit.com/general-meetings/.
