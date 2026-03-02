ARYZTA AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

ARYZTA AG 2025 annual results



02-March-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Solid operational result & cash generation in 2025 increasing EPS by 5.7%; Targeting further performance improvements; Capital returns, hybrid repurchase and relocating to Zug; Dual mandate ends at AGM 2027, Urs Jordi to continue as CEO

