

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Palo Alto Networks (PANW) announced four collaborations with Nokia, U Mobile, Aeris, and Celerway for an expanded security ecosystem that scales for sovereign AI by securing the physical and digital AI Factory foundation. At Mobile World Congress 2026, Palo Alto Networks is showcasing three additional partnerships that extend security from the core infrastructure of telcos to deliver foundational resilience through a unified partner ecosystem.



Anand Oswal, Executive Vice President, Palo Alto Networks, said: 'By seamlessly integrating our AI-powered security services directly from the datacenter into the most vital 5G and IoT networks globally, we are ensuring the AI Factory is secure by design. These partnerships enable us to create a secure digital infrastructure capable of managing the multi-terabit throughput required for training AI models.'



At last close, Palo Alto Networks was trading at $148.92.



