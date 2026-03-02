Das Instrument BRTN CA10567D2041 BRAVADA GOLD NEW EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.03.2026

The instrument BRTN CA10567D2041 BRAVADA GOLD NEW EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.03.2026



Das Instrument 0NB CA74739W2013 Q PRECIOUS+BATTERY MET. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.03.2026

The instrument 0NB CA74739W2013 Q PRECIOUS+BATTERY MET. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 03.03.2026



Das Instrument 8AZ2 US05501U4031 AZUL SA PFD ADR 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.03.2026

The instrument 8AZ2 US05501U4031 AZUL SA PFD ADR 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.03.2026



Das Instrument AQ6 JP3407800006 SUMITOMO DENSETSU EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.03.2026

The instrument AQ6 JP3407800006 SUMITOMO DENSETSU EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 03.03.2026





© 2026 Xetra Newsboard