Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Toogood Gold Corp. (TSXV: TGC) (OTCQB: TGGCF) (FSE: D3P) ("Toogood" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a binding Letter of Intent dated February 27, 2026 (the "LOI") with Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen") and Altius Minerals Corporation ("Altius", and together the "Vendors") to acquire the exclusive option to earn a 100% interest in the Table Mountain Project, a greenfields, undrilled, district-scale, low-sulphidation epithermal gold-silver project in Lincoln County, Nevada ("Table Mountain" or the "Project").

Key Point Summary

District-scale epithermal system: 4 km x 2 km alteration cell consistent with a high-level low-sulphidation epithermal system, with multiple gold- and silver-bearing veins exposed at surface, supporting the interpretation of a large, well-preserved system with multiple kilometre-scale drill target corridors;

4 km x 2 km alteration cell consistent with a high-level low-sulphidation epithermal system, with multiple gold- and silver-bearing veins exposed at surface, supporting the interpretation of a large, well-preserved system with multiple kilometre-scale drill target corridors; Strong surface gold and silver values: First-pass rock sampling by Orogen in 2025 returned up to 2.6 g/t Au and > 50 g/t Ag from epithermal veins, with strong pathfinder anomalism (Sb-As-Hg) across the alteration cell;

First-pass rock sampling by Orogen in 2025 returned up to 2.6 g/t Au and > 50 g/t Ag from epithermal veins, with strong pathfinder anomalism (Sb-As-Hg) across the alteration cell; Hallmark upper-level epithermal textures: Outcropping veins exhibit classic low-sulphidation epithermal textures (chalcedony with crustiform-colloform banding, quartz veins and breccias), further substantiating the presence of well-preserved system;

Outcropping veins exhibit classic low-sulphidation epithermal textures (chalcedony with crustiform-colloform banding, quartz veins and breccias), further substantiating the presence of well-preserved system; Largely untested by systematic modern exploration: No known historical drilling despite the scale of alteration and multiple vein exposures;

No known historical drilling despite the scale of alteration and multiple vein exposures; Positioned in an established gold-producing camp: 10 km south of the past-producing Atlanta Gold Mine, and the actively advancing Atlanta Gold Mine Project (Nevada King Gold Corp.);

10 km south of the past-producing Atlanta Gold Mine, and the actively advancing Atlanta Gold Mine Project (Nevada King Gold Corp.); Clear permitting pathway on federal lands: Land package comprises 184 Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") lode claims; and

Land package comprises 184 Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") lode claims; and Pipeline of near-term catalysts: Phase 1 exploration is expected to commence immediately after the closing of the Definitive Agreement (LiDAR, mapping, systematic geochemistry and geophysics) to deliver ranked drill targets and a permit-ready drill plan by Q3 2026.

Management Commentary

"Table Mountain represents a rare, discovery-stage opportunity in Nevada: a district-scale low-sulphidation epithermal system that appears exceptionally well preserved at surface and has no known historical drilling," stated Colin Smith, CEO of Toogood Gold Corp. "The Project's vein textures, coherent alteration footprint, and strong pathfinder geochemistry provide a clear technical rationale to vector toward prospective boiling horizons and rapidly generate multiple priority drill targets. Our Phase 1 program is planned to be systematic and milestone-driven, with the objective of delivering a permit-ready maiden drill plan by Q3 2026. Table Mountain adds near-term drilling upside while we continue to advance and refine targets at our Toogood Gold Project in Newfoundland. We view Orogen and Altius' retained equity and NSR exposure as a meaningful alignment of interests as we advance the Project."

Paddy Nicol, CEO of Orogen, commented, "Table Mountain is one of the most compelling and straightforward drill-target opportunities our project generation team has identified in recent years, with multiple outcropping gold- and silver-bearing veins and no known historical drilling, trenching, or meaningful prospecting. Interest in the Project was strong given its scale, preservation, and clear surface expression. We are pleased to partner with Toogood, whose technical team and disciplined, milestone-driven approach should rapidly advance the work, refine priority targets, and move the Project toward maiden drill testing."

Table Mountain Project Overview

Table Mountain is a low-sulphidation epithermal gold-silver system in Lincoln County, Nevada, in the northern part of the Oligocene-Miocene Indian Peak Caldera Complex (Figure 1). With no known historical drilling and a coherent, multi-kilometre hydrothermal footprint, Table Mountain represents a high-leverage discovery opportunity in one of the world's most attractive gold jurisdictions. The Project comprises 184 BLM lode claims totaling 1,538 hectares.

Table Mountain lies approximately 10 kilometres south of the past-producing Atlanta Gold Mine, which hosts a pit-constrained NI 43-101 Mineral Resource estimate (effective date September 6, 2024) of 27.71 Mt grading 1.14 g/t Au and 9.75 g/t Ag for 1.02 Moz Au and 8.69 Moz Ag in the Measured and Indicated categories, plus 3.64 Mt grading 0.84 g/t Au and 2.56 g/t Ag for 0.10 Moz Au and 0.30 Moz Ag in the Inferred category, based on a US$2,200/oz gold price assumption (see Nevada King news release dated June 4, 2025). The Atlanta Gold Mine Project is a neighbouring property and mineralization thereon is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Table Mountain Project.

The epithermal system is interpreted to have formed after the main caldera-forming volcanic events, consistent with a structurally focused, late-stage hydrothermal system developed within favorable rhyolitic host rocks.

Figure 1: Location of Table Mountain, showing producing and past-producing gold mines, major gold deposits and the approximate location of the Cenozoic southern Great Basin ignimbrite province in Nevada (ignimbrite province modified from Stewart and Carlson, 1976).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11439/285868_d8e8251db48a9aa9_002full.jpg

Exploration History and Dataset

The Project exhibits a notable absence of prior exploration activity, including legacy claim posts, drill pads, trenches, or prospect pits, and there is no known historical drilling.

Work completed by Orogen in 2025 delineated a large, coherent alteration cell measuring approximately 4 km by 2 km, dominated by kaolinite with local illite and alunite-kaolinite assemblages concentrated along fault-controlled corridors (Figure 2). The scale and intensity of alteration are consistent with high-level exposure of a district-scale, intact low-sulphidation epithermal system.

Multiple outcropping vein sets display classic upper-level epithermal textures, including chalcedony with crustiform-colloform banding, green and grey chalcedony, and white crystalline quartz veins and extensive breccias (Figure 3). Silicified platy calcite textures occur locally within quartz and silica-flooded breccias and, together with observed vertical textural variation, are consistent with a well-preserved system developed above a prospective boiling horizon at relatively shallow depths.

In 2025, Orogen completed first-pass geological and structural mapping and reconnaissance geochemistry, delineating multiple kilometer-scale target corridors across the alteration cell. Rock sampling returned gold values up to approximately 2.6 g/t Au and silver values exceeding 50 g/t Ag from banded quartz veins. Coherent epithermal pathfinder anomalism (Sb-As-Hg) across the broader alteration footprint supports systematic target refinement and near-term drill planning.

Figure 2: Plan Map of Table Mountain Project, Nevada, showing SWIR and LWIR alteration mineralogy, rock sample assays, structure, and lineaments.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11439/285868_d8e8251db48a9aa9_003full.jpg





Figure 3: Vein material from outcropping vein at Table Mountain displaying crustiform-colloform banded chalcedony and fine-grained quartz textures with silicified bladed (platy) calcite, consistent with an upper-level low-sulphidation epithermal environment.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11439/285868_d8e8251db48a9aa9_004full.jpg

Target Corridors

Structural mapping, geochemistry, and SWIR/LWIR spectral mineralogy (alteration assemblage mapping) have delineated multiple kilometre-scale target corridors, including:

a NE-SW trending graben zone (>4 km collective strike length) with intense argillic alteration and a locally interpreted steam-heated overprint; SE fault zone (>3 km) that may expose a deeper erosional level and be closer to the prospective boiling horizon; and multiple kilometer-scale normal faults and structural lineaments interpreted from 2025 Orogen mapping and historical USGS mapping (Willis et al., 1987).

All major structural corridors sampled to date have returned anomalous to multi-gram gold values in first-pass rock sampling and represent priority structural targets for drill testing (Figure 2).

The scale and continuity of these structural corridors define multiple independent, district-scale drill targets and support a robust, target-rich discovery pipeline for systematic drill testing.

Planned Exploration

Toogood will commence a Phase 1 surface exploration program subsequent to the closing of a Definitive Agreement, designed to rapidly advance Table Mountain toward a maiden drill program. The program is expected to include:

property-wide high-resolution LiDAR acquisition to support structural and geological interpretations; detailed geological and structural mapping focused on vein architecture, physical volcanology, alteration zonation, and vein textural zonation; property-wide systematic soil and rock geochemistry along NW-SE sample lines (100-metre line spacing and 25-meter sample spacing; and geophysics across priority corridors, possibly including dipole-dipole induced polarization ("IP") and resistivity, drone magnetics to refine the structural framework and basin geometry, and controlled-source audio-frequency magnetotellurics ("CSAMT") to map deeper resistive features.

The Company expects the Phase 1 program to meaningfully refine drill targeting and inform budgeting in advance of a maiden drill program, subject to permitting and customary regulatory approvals.

Transaction Summary

Pursuant to the LOI, Toogood has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Project through staged equity payments to the Vendors as follows:

1,000,000 common shares issuable within three business days of the Effective Date; 3,500,000 common shares on or before the date that is six months from the Effective Date; 5,500,000 common shares on or before the first anniversary of the Effective Date; and 6,683,430 common shares on or before the second anniversary of the Effective Date.

The staged equity payments are calculated as percentages of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as defined in the LOI. Toogood also paid a C$30,000 advance upon signing the LOI. The "Effective Date" is defined by the closing date of the Definitive Agreement entered into pursuant to the LOI.

The LOI also provides for a 3.0% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on the Project, of which:

0.5% may be repurchased for US$5.0 million in cash at any time until the fourth anniversary of the exercise of the Option (the "First Buydown Right"); an additional 0.5% may be repurchased for US$15.0 million in cash, with such additional buydown right triggered upon delivery of a prefeasibility study ("PFS") or feasibility study ("FS") (the "Second Buydown Right"); and exercising the First Buydown Right is not required to exercise the Second Buydown Right.

The conditions precedent to closing the transaction, include TSX-V stock exchange approval, due diligence and entering into a Definitive Agreement.

Marketing and Investor Awareness Engagements

The Company further reports that it has entered into a media agency agreement with Global One Media Group Pte. Ltd. ("Global One") dated March 1, 2026, pursuant to which Global One will provide a comprehensive digital marketing and media awareness campaign. The term of the agreement is for six (6) months commencing March 1, 2026, for a total retainer of US$42,000, payable as follows: US$21,000 for the initial three months payable upfront upon signing, with the remaining balance payable on a monthly basis thereafter. Under the agreement, Global One will provide integrated digital marketing and media services including social media management, content creation, video production, podcast and interview hosting, social media distribution of news releases, influencer marketing campaigns, participation in live panel discussions on InvestorTV, European and Asian investor interviews, paid advertising management, and ongoing branding, content distribution and digital awareness services. Global One Media Group Pte. Ltd. is a digital marketing and media production firm based in Singapore. Global One and its Chief Executive Officer, Bastien Boulay, are arm's length to the Company and neither Global One or any of its principals or affiliates hold no interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company or any right to acquire such an interest Mr. Boulay can be reached at bastien@globalonemedia.com.

Also effective March 1, 2026, the Company has entered into an agreement with aktiencheck.de AG ("aktiencheck"), pursuant to which aktiencheck will provide a European marketing awareness campaign. The term of the agreement is for three (3) months for a total fee of €25,000, payable in advance. Under the agreement, aktiencheck will provide services that will include, but not be limited to, PR strategies and designing and implementing an advertisement-based investor campaign focused on the European investment market. aktiencheck.de AG is a Germany-based investor relations and financial media firm headquartered in Bad Marienberg, Germany, specializing in editorial coverage and digital marketing distribution to European retail and institutional investors. aktiencheck and its Chief Executive Officer, Stefan Lindam, are arm's length to the Company and neither aktiencheck or any of its principals or affiliates hold no interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company or any right to acquire such an interest. Mr. Lindam can be reached at stefan.lindam@aktiencheck.de.

The Global One Media Group agreement and the aktiencheck agreement are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

QA/QC and Analytical Methods

The Table Mountain assay results reported herein are derived from first-pass reconnaissance rock samples that were selective or grab in nature and are not necessarily representative of overall grade or true width. Samples were analyzed by ALS Geochemistry using Au-ICP21 (30-gram fire assay with ICP-AES finish) and multi-element methods Hg-MS42 and ME-MS61, with sample preparation completed at ALS Reno and analyses completed at ALS Vancouver. The Company is in the process of independently verifying these results as practicable, and Orogen's initial reconnaissance sampling did not include the insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, or field duplicates; accordingly, the results should be considered preliminary. The Company will implement industry-standard QA/QC protocols in future programs.

Qualified Person

Colin Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Smith is not independent and serves as CEO and Director of Toogood Gold Corp. and owns securities of the Company.

The scientific and technical information disclosed herein, including historical exploration results, has been reviewed and approved by a Qualified Person; while certain historical data has not been independently verified by the Company, it is considered relevant and reliable for the purposes of this disclosure.

About Toogood Gold Corp.

Toogood Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of high-grade gold systems in tier-one mining jurisdictions. The Company has two core areas of focus: the Table Mountain Project in Nevada, a large, undrilled low-sulphidation epithermal system with extensive surface alteration and multiple mineralized vein exposures; and the 100%-owned, district-scale Toogood Gold Project (164 km²) in Newfoundland, a highly prospective and underexplored gold district with multiple target areas and demonstrated gold prospectivity.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Colin Smith

Director & CEO

Toogood Gold Corp.

Additional information about Toogood Gold Corp. can be found at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, the need for additional capital by the Company through financings, and the risk that such funds may not be raised; the speculative nature of exploration and the stages of the Company's properties; the effect of changes in commodity prices; regulatory risks that development of the Company's material properties will not be acceptable for social, environmental or other reasons; availability of equipment (including drills) and personnel to carry out work programs; and that each stage of work will be completed within expected time frames. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information.

