Sierra's advanced DPD and mature software platform enable compact, power-efficient designs, and rapid time-to-market.

MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL), a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions, today announced that Samji Electronics has selected MaxLinear's Sierra single-chip radio system-on-chip (SoC) to power its next-generation Macro Open RAN Radio Unit (O-RU) (SNOO2-44N28). Designed for the demanding requirements of modern macro cellular networks, Samji Electronics' new SNOO2-44N28 O-RU harnesses the Sierra radio SoC to deliver high output power, exceptional energy efficiency, and a compact, lightweight form factor optimized for carrier-grade deployments.

Sierra's advanced digital pre-distortion (DPD) enables Samji Electronics to deliver exceptional macro RF performance while maintaining very low power consumption for cost-effective network deployments. By significantly reducing radio power consumption and thermal management requirements while meeting spectral emissions targets with margin, Sierra enables a smaller and lighter radio design that simplifies installation and lowers total cost of ownership. In addition, Sierra's full-featured, production-ready software platform helped streamline development, reduce integration risk, and accelerate Samji Electronics' time-to-market.

"Selecting the Sierra platform allowed us to deliver a macro radio that combines high performance, outstanding efficiency, and a compact form factor," said Taehoon Lee, CEO of Samji Electronics. "The maturity and scalability of the software platform give us a strong competitive advantage and allow us to respond quickly to evolving customer and market needs."

"We are pleased to support Samji Electronics with our Sierra platform as they bring their next-generation macro radio to market," said Puneet Sethi, Senior Vice President of MaxLinear's Network Infrastructure Carrier BU. "Sierra's high-performance DPD, proven software, and scalable architecture helps customers like Samji Electronics to accelerate development of class-leading, efficient, carrier-grade radio solutions."

MaxLinear will host a live demonstration of Samji Electronics' SNOO2-44N28 Macro Radio powered by the Sierra platform at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2026 (MWC 2026) trade show (Hall 2, Stand 2L8MR). Attendees will be able to see the unit in operation and experience the platform's performance, efficiency, and compact implementation firsthand.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL) is a leading provider of RF, analog, digital, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

For more information, visit https://www.maxlinear.com/

About SAMJI ELECTRONICS

Since its establishment in 1980, Samji Electronics has been a leading wireless network solutions provider, driving innovation in the global telecommunications infrastructure market through advanced technological capabilities. Leveraging its differentiated expertise, the company has built a world-class portfolio in O-RAN standards-based O-RU (Open Radio Unit) solutions and high-performance Neutral Host DAS. In particular, Samji Electronics has established a fully integrated in-house system covering the entire process from proprietary R&D design to advanced automated manufacturing across all frequency bands for both 4G and 5G networks, ensuring superior quality and stable supply capabilities. Based on these strengths, the company delivers optimized, customized solutions to global MNO and partners, contributing to the development of innovative next-generation network ecosystems.

For more information, visit http://www.samji.com/EN/company/info.asp

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the capabilities of MaxLinear's Sierra technology and platform, the market opportunity for MaxLinear's Sierra products and statements by the Senior Vice President of MaxLinear's Network Infrastructure Carrier BU. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and our future financial performance and operating results forecasts generally. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. In particular, our future operating results are substantially dependent on our assumptions about market trends and conditions. Additional risks and uncertainties affecting our business, future operating results and financial condition include, without limitation, risks relating to: the capabilities of MaxLinear's technology; our terminated merger with Silicon Motion and related arbitration and class action complaint and the risks related to potential payment of damages; the effect of intense and increasing competition; increased tariffs, export controls or imposition of other trade barriers; impacts of global economic conditions; the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; a significant variance in our operating results and impact on volatility in our stock price, and our ability to sustain our current level of revenue, which has previously declined, and/or manage future growth effectively, and the impact of excess inventory in the channel on our customers' expected demand for certain of our products and on our revenue; escalating trade wars, military conflicts and other geopolitical and economic tensions among the countries in which we conduct business; international geopolitical and military conflicts; our ability to obtain or retain government authorization to export certain of our products or technology; the loss of, or a significant reduction in orders from major customers; legal proceedings or potential violations of regulations; information technology failures; a decrease in the average selling prices of our products; failure to penetrate new applications and markets; development delays and consolidation trends in our industry; inability to make substantial and productive research and development investments; delays or expenses caused by undetected defects or bugs in our products; substantial quarterly and annual fluctuations in our revenue and operating results; failure to timely develop and introduce new or enhanced products; order and shipment uncertainties and differences between our estimates of customer demand and product mix and our actual results; failure to accurately predict our future revenue and appropriately budget expenses; lengthy and expensive customer qualification processes; customer product plan cancellations; failure to maintain compliance with government regulations; failure to attract and retain qualified personnel; any adverse impact of rising interest rates on us, our customers, and our distributors and related demand; risks related to compliance with privacy, data protection and cybersecurity laws and regulations; risks related to conforming our products to industry standards; risks related to business acquisitions and investments; claims of intellectual property infringement; our ability to protect our intellectual property; security vulnerabilities of our products; use of open source software in our products; failure to manage our relationships with, or negative impacts from, third parties; and future decisions relating to our stock repurchase program.

In addition to these risks and uncertainties, investors should review the risks and uncertainties contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Current Reports on Form 8-K, as well as the information to be set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in MaxLinear's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. All forward-looking statements are based on the estimates, projections and assumptions of management as of January 29, 2026, and MaxLinear is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

