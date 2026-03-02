Advanced Sierra Radio System-on-Chip (SoC) accelerates Open RAN Radio Unit (O-RU) development with reduced size, weight, power, cooling, and cost.

MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL), a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions, today announced that it will showcase a growing range of commercially available Open RAN Radio Units (O-RU) based on its Sierra single-chip radio SoC at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in Barcelona.

Attendees visiting meeting room 2L8MR in Hall 2 will see demonstrations of several new Sierra-powered O-RUs, including the Pegatron PR2850 Macro O-RU, Samji SNOO2-44N28 Macro O-RU, and Zenlynx RRU4401S Indoor O-RU. MaxLinear will also demonstrate Sierra's Passive Intermodulation (PIM) cancellation technology, enabling development of smaller and lighter Frequency Division Duplex (FDD) Massive MIMO O-RUs.

Sierra is MaxLinear's highly integrated radio SoC designed to power carrier-grade radio units. Available as either 8T8R or 4T4R building blocks, Sierra combines dense RF integration with advanced digital signal processing, including Digital Pre-distortion (DPD), Crest Factor Reduction (CFR), PIM cancellation, and a multi-port O-RAN 7.2x fronthaul interface to offer a complete solution for more compact, power-efficient, and scalable radio designs across a wide range of deployment scenarios.

Sierra's advanced DPD significantly improves PA energy efficiency while meeting spectral emission masks with margin, enabling OEMs to develop smaller, lighter, and more power-efficient radio units.

The Sierra-based radios being exhibited by MaxLinear at MWC are:

Pegatron PR2850 Macro O-RU: Pegatron 5G's latest carrier-grade macro radio for Open RAN deployments is purpose-built for performance and flexibility. The PR2850 combines high output power, TDD and FDD multi-band support, and advanced MIMO capabilities. Enabled by MaxLinear's Sierra Radio SoC, the PR2850 delivers high performance in an ultra-compact form factor with low power consumption, helping accelerate the global adoption of open, intelligent, and sustainable 5G networks.

Samji SNOO2-44N28 Macro O-RU: Samji's next-generation macro O-RU is powered by MaxLinear's Sierra Radio SoC, delivering exceptional RF performance while maintaining very low power consumption to support cost-effective network deployments. MaxLinear is hosting a live demonstration of the SNOO2-44N28 at MWC 2026.

Zenlynx RRU4401S Indoor O-RU: The RRU4401S addresses the growing demand for high-performance, energy-efficient indoor coverage. Zenlynx designed its new indoor O-RU around a highly integrated radio architecture that prioritizes for compact form factor, very low power consumption, and deployment flexibility. By leveraging the Sierra single-chip radio platform, Zenlynx can deliver an indoor radio solution optimized for enterprise, venue, and neutral-host environments where scalability and operational efficiency are critical.

At MWC 2026, MaxLinear will demonstrate these radios as well as Sierra's PIM cancellation performance in Hall 2, meeting room 2L8MR.

For more information on Sierra, please visit maxlinear.com/sierra.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications.

For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the capabilities of MaxLinear's Sierra technology and the functionality, performance and benefits of such technology and the market opportunity for MaxLinear's Sierra products. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and our future financial performance and operating results forecasts generally. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. In particular, our future operating results are substantially dependent on our assumptions about market trends and conditions. Additional risks and uncertainties affecting our business, future operating results and financial condition include, without limitation, risks relating to: the capabilities of MaxLinear's technology; our terminated merger with Silicon Motion and related arbitration and class action complaint and the risks related to potential payment of damages; the effect of intense and increasing competition; increased tariffs, export controls or imposition of other trade barriers; impacts of global economic conditions; the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; a significant variance in our operating results and impact on volatility in our stock price, and our ability to sustain our current level of revenue, which has previously declined, and/or manage future growth effectively, and the impact of excess inventory in the channel on our customers' expected demand for certain of our products and on our revenue; escalating trade wars, military conflicts and other geopolitical and economic tensions among the countries in which we conduct business; international geopolitical and military conflicts; our ability to obtain or retain government authorization to export certain of our products or technology; the loss of, or a significant reduction in orders from major customers; legal proceedings or potential violations of regulations; information technology failures; a decrease in the average selling prices of our products; failure to penetrate new applications and markets; development delays and consolidation trends in our industry; inability to make substantial and productive research and development investments; delays or expenses caused by undetected defects or bugs in our products; substantial quarterly and annual fluctuations in our revenue and operating results; failure to timely develop and introduce new or enhanced products; order and shipment uncertainties and differences between our estimates of customer demand and product mix and our actual results; failure to accurately predict our future revenue and appropriately budget expenses; lengthy and expensive customer qualification processes; customer product plan cancellations; failure to maintain compliance with government regulations; failure to attract and retain qualified personnel; any adverse impact of rising interest rates on us, our customers, and our distributors and related demand; risks related to compliance with privacy, data protection and cybersecurity laws and regulations; risks related to conforming our products to industry standards; risks related to business acquisitions and investments; claims of intellectual property infringement; our ability to protect our intellectual property; security vulnerabilities of our products; use of open source software in our products; failure to manage our relationships with, or negative impacts from, third parties; and future decisions relating to our stock repurchase program.

In addition to these risks and uncertainties, investors should review the risks and uncertainties contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Current Reports on Form 8-K, as well as the information to be set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in MaxLinear's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. All forward-looking statements are based on the estimates, projections and assumptions of management as of January 29, 2026, and MaxLinear is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

