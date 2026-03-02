Thales has successfully demonstrated a world-first innovation that prepares 5G networks for the age of quantum computing, marking a major milestone for the global telecommunications industry.

The collaboration with a top tier mobile operator, showed that existing 5G SIM eSIM cards already deployed in the field can be securely upgraded to quantum-safe protection, without disrupting service or impacting the customer experience.

This Post-Quantum Cryptographic (PQC) breakthrough proves that mobile networks can evolve their security through crypto agility to address quantum cyber threats.

Quantum computing has the potential to break today's encryption methods in the future, putting mobile communications, personal data and critical infrastructure at risk. For telecom operators, this is not a distant theoretical issue: 5G networks underpin everything from smartphones and connected vehicles to emergency services, industry and national infrastructure.

The challenge is scale. Replacing millions of devices every time security standards evolve is neither practical nor sustainable. The industry needs a new approach. With this demonstration, Thales shows that security can be upgraded remotely and instantly, directly on SIM and eSIM cards already in use. This capability, known as crypto agility, allows operators to adapt their security protections as threats and standards evolve, without waiting for new product generations.

Indeed, this innovation underlines how Thales can strengthen the security of SIM and eSIM already deployed, by remotely downloading post-quantum cryptographic algorithms directly onto the card. This happens seamlessly in the background, preserving existing data and services while instantly enhancing security. With Thales' unique crypto-agile approach, operators can remotely update the device protection without replacing cards, changing devices or interrupting connectivity.

It means 5G networks can remain secure, resilient and trusted over time, even as quantum computing becomes a reality. This successful demonstration is the first of its kind and sends a strong signal to the market:

Quantum-safe security can be introduced over the air without changing devices or interrupting service.

Mobile networks can evolve securely over time, even as threats change.

Telecom operators can protect long-term investments while preparing for the next era of quantum computing.

It also builds on Thales' strong leadership in post-quantum cryptography, backed by dedicated research teams across the Group. Thales not only integrates future-proof security technologies, but it also actively develops them, with its own quantum-resistant methods submitted to international standardization efforts such as those led by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

"This successful test shows that quantum-safe security is no longer a future concept, it's something networks can start preparing for today," said Eva Rudin, VP Mobile Connectivity solutions at Thales. "By enabling remote upgrades, we help operators protect their customers and critical services without disruption. We will continue working together to help bring quantum-ready security to commercial and private 5G networks worldwide, ensuring trust, resilience and continuity in a rapidly changing digital world."

