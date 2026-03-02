Anzeige
Montag, 02.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
WKN: 894565 | ISIN: GB0000536739 | Ticker-Symbol: 0LC
Tradegate
26.02.26 | 16:01
62,00 Euro
+0,81 % +0,50
Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. - Effectiveness Of The Scheme Of Arrangement

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. - EFFECTIVENESS OF THE SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 02

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY RESTRICTED JURISDICTION OR WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF ANY SUCH JURISDICTION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

2 March 2026

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
(the "Company")

EFFECTIVENESS OF THE SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

THE CANCELLATION OF THE ADMISSION OF THE COMPANY'S SHARES TO THE OFFICIAL LIST AND TO TRADING ON THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE'S MAIN MARKET FOR LISTED SECURITIES

and

THE ADMISSION OF SUNBELT RENTALS' SHARES TO THE OFFICIAL LIST AND TO TRADING ON THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE'S MAIN MARKET FOR LISTED SECURITIES

Further to the announcement on 24 February 2026 relating to the proposals to establish, by means of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006, a new Delaware corporation, Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. (" Sunbelt Rentals") as the holding company of the Ashtead group in connection with its proposed new US primary listing (the " Scheme"), and the Court's sanction of the Scheme, the Company is pleased to announce that as of 10.00 p.m. (UK time) on 27 February 2026, the Scheme has become effective.

Dealings in the Ashtead Shares were suspended with effect from the end of trading on 27 February 2026. An application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the cancellation of the trading of the Ashtead Shares on its main market for listed securities and to the FCA for the cancellation of the listing of the Ashtead Shares in the Equity Shares (Commercial Companies) Category of the Official List, which in each case are expected to become effective at 8.00 a.m. (UK time) today.

An application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the admission to trading of the Sunbelt Rentals Shares (which were issued to Ashtead Shareholders pursuant to the Scheme) on its main market for listed securities and to the FCA for the admission to listing of the Sunbelt Rentals Shares in the Equity Shares (International Commercial Companies Secondary Listing) Category of the Official List, which in each case are expected to become effective, and dealings in the Sunbelt Rentals Shares are currently anticipated to commence, at 8.00 a.m. (UK time) today.

The Sunbelt Rentals Shares are expected to commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange at 9.30 a.m. (NY time) today.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement, unless otherwise defined, shall have the meanings given to them in the scheme circular published on 13 May 2025 in relation to the Proposal (the " Scheme Circular").

Enquiries:

Will Shaw, Director of Investor Relations

+44 (0)20 7726 9700

Kevin Powers, SVP, Investor Relations and Communications

+001 (803) 833 9353


