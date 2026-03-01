Anzeige
01.03.2026 14:06 Uhr
Nokia Oyj: Nokia and Ericsson strengthen cooperation to accelerate towards Autonomous Networks

Press Release

Nokia and Ericsson strengthen cooperation to accelerate towards Autonomous Networks

  • Nokia and Ericsson to advance adoption of open standards, and promote compatibility across their rApp portfolios
  • The collaboration supports multivendor SMO ecosystems, giving CSP greater choice and accelerating the transition towards Autonomous Networks.
  • Ericsson will join Nokia's SMO Marketplace, and Nokia will become a member of Ericsson's rApp Ecosystem 1 March 2026

Espoo, Finland & Stockholm, Sweden - Nokia and Ericsson today announce a landmark collaboration aimed at significantly advancing intelligent automation across purpose-built, cloud RAN, and Open RAN networks.

Under the collaboration, Ericsson will become a member of Nokia's SMO Marketplace, which is designed to empower Communication Service Providers (CSPs) and partners to build, integrate, and deploy automation applications within an open, multivendor ecosystem. Nokia will also be a member of the Ericsson rApp Ecosystem, the open, well-established ecosystem of CSPs, vendors and independent developers built around the Ericsson Intelligent Automation Platform, Ericsson's network management and automation platform for open, multivendor and multi-technology networks.

The mutual ecosystem membership reflects Nokia and Ericsson's shared focus on championing Autonomous Networks, with a particular focus on innovation centred around the R1 interface through which rApps interact with the SMO. Shared efforts such as this are essential for bringing AI and automation into mobile networks to transform deployment, optimization and operations workflows as CSPs globally seek to achieve and surpass Level 4 autonomy.

This collaboration between Nokia and Ericsson will enhance cross-industry development and will lead to more seamless adoption and integration of automation tools across diverse multivendor environments. Through the collaboration, both companies will make rApps available to CSPs on both platforms.

"The telecoms industry is converging on SMO as the long-term automation architecture, with major RAN and SMO contributors, and CSPs, working together to drive this transition through standards-based collaboration. Participation in each other's rApp ecosystem reflects shared confidence from Ericsson and Nokia in the SMO architecture and a common commitment to advancing industry-wide interoperability through standardized R1 interfaces. The collaboration will expand access to, availability of, and interoperability between the growing number of rApps coming to market for CSPs," commented Dimitris Mavrakis, Senior Research Director, ABI Research.

"This collaboration is a key step forward for the telecoms industry," says Anders Vestergren, Head of Solution Area Network Management at Ericsson, "giving CSPs greater choice and flexibility as they execute their Autonomous Network transformation strategies. The agreement between Nokia and Ericsson shows genuine progress in the ongoing and already-productive effort to encourage innovation using the R1 interface, and cultivate diverse, engaged and dynamic rApp ecosystems working together to embed this essential area of telecoms technology in networks worldwide."

"This partnership with Ericsson marks a pivotal advancement in how the industry delivers the next generation of autonomous networks," said Ari Kynaslahti, CTO at Nokia. "By aligning on open frameworks and intelligent operational models, we are giving service providers a more adaptive and future-proof foundation for automation. This collaboration also accelerates the evolution of robust rApp environments that will enable operators to introduce new capabilities faster, optimize their networks with greater precision, and scale innovation across diverse deployment scenarios worldwide."

Multimedia, technical information, and related news
Ericsson Intelligent Automation Platform Ecosystem
Nokia MantaRay SMO
Nokia SMO Marketplace

ABOUT ERICSSON-
Ericsson's high-performing, programmable networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com
Ericsson Newsroom
media.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 69 92)

NOKIA-
Nokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks we're advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.

Media inquiries
Nokia Press Office
Email: Press.Services@nokia.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
