Verification Revenue increased by 14% over the same nine-month prior period.

Operating Expenses increased by 2% over the same nine-month prior period.

Subsequent to Dec. 31, 2025, Transaction Volume increased by 17% YoY in January 2026.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRF) (FSE: 2V0) ("Inverite"), a Canadian risk infrastructure company providing real-time financial data and decisioning signals, specializing in real-time bank verification, income and affordability analytics, and AI-driven risk-modeling and fraud-prevention solutions, announces its nine-month financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024.

Key financial highlights for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2025, include:

The Company increased verification fee revenue by 14.3% to $1,050,569 (December 30, 2024 - $919,379). Inverite continues to see its transaction volumes increase, which contributed to the increase in verification of fee revenues over the comparative period in 2024.

The Company saw operating expenses increase by 2.4%, or $67,638, to $2,847,482 (December 31, 2024 - $2,779,844) as the Company continues to manage efficiencies. The period included $653,323 in non-cash share-based payments (2024 - $347,622), representing approximately 23% of total operating expenses.

The Company recorded a net loss of $1,785,673 (December 31, 2024 - net loss of $1,982,132). Non-cash share-based payments are attributed to 36.6% or $653,323 of the loss. A decrease in net loss was primarily from a reduction in software and platform technology services and gain on write-off of account payable during the nine-month period ended December 31, 2025.

Key financial highlights for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, include:

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, the Company generated $ 339,463 (December 31, 2024 - $302,930) of verification fees generated from Inverite, representing an increase of 12.1% over the comparable period.

Operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2025, increased by $478,665, or 52.3%, to $1,412.346 (December 31, 2024 - $933,691). The increase was mainly due to $548,341 in non-cash share-based payments.

The Company recorded net loss of $1,092,883 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 (December 31, 2024 - $671,655). The increase in net loss was primarily due to a $548,341 in non-cash share-based payments as compared to the same period in 2024.

"Our nine-month results reflect disciplined execution - verification revenue increased 14.3% year-over-year while operating expenses grew just 2.4%," said Karim Nanji, CEO of Inverite. "The improvement in spread between revenue growth and operating expenses reflects the scalability of our platform and demonstrates emerging operating leverage within the business. The operating discipline demonstrated in this period strengthens our ability to allocate capital toward strategic initiatives. The discipline reflected in our cost structure provides greater flexibility in capital allocation as we selectively invest in initiatives that enhance product capability, expand distribution, and enhance the long-term scalability of the Inverite platform."

A comprehensive discussion of Inverite's financial position and results of operations is provided in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the six-month period ended December 31, 2025, are filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Inverite Insights Inc.

Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRF) (FSE: 2V0) ("Inverite") is a Canadian risk infrastructure company providing real-time financial data and decisioning signals, specializing in real-time bank verification, income and affordability analytics, and AI-driven risk-modeling and fraud-prevention solutions used by fintechs, lenders, and financial institutions across Canada.

For further information about Inverite, please visit: inveriteinsights.com.

