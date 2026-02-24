Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRF) (FSE: 2V0) ("Inverite"), a Canadian risk infrastructure company providing real-time financial data and decisioning signals, specializing in real-time bank verification, income and affordability analytics, and AI-driven risk-modeling and fraud-prevention solutions, is pleased to announce that Ownly Limited. ("Ownly"), a Canadian digital homebuying platform, will utilize Inverite's platform to support income verification and affordability assessment as part of its homebuyer qualification process.

Through this agreement, Ownly will leverage Inverite's Instant Bank Verification (IBV) technology to securely connect to prospective homebuyers' bank accounts, enabling real-time analysis of income, cash flow, and financial obligations. The integration is intended to streamline affordability assessment, reduce reliance on manual documentation, and support secure onboarding workflows for builders and homebuyers using the Ownly platform.

Inverite's platform enables real-time validation and analysis of financial accounts by connecting directly to financial institutions, allowing organizations to verify account ownership, identify income patterns, and generate affordability insights while enhancing fraud prevention and operational efficiency.

"As the homebuying experience continues to move toward digital-first workflows, access to accurate and real-time financial data becomes increasingly important," said Karim Nanji, CEO of Inverite. "We are pleased to support Ownly as they enhance their platform with secure income verification and affordability insights that help builders and homebuyers move through the qualification process more efficiently."

Ownly provides a digital platform that enables home builders and developers to engage with prospective buyers online, allowing homebuyers to explore properties, demonstrate buying readiness, and complete key steps of the purchase journey digitally. By incorporating Inverite's verification capabilities, Ownly aims to provide builders with greater confidence in buyer qualification while improving the experience for prospective homeowners.

"Inverite's financial data and verification technology enables us to provide faster and more reliable affordability insights for both builders and buyers," said Ray Yip, Chief Technology Officer of Ownly Limited. "This integration supports our goal of simplifying the homebuying process while maintaining a secure and seamless user experience."

The agreement reflects growing demand for automated financial verification and affordability insights across digital onboarding workflows, particularly within housing and real estate platforms seeking to improve efficiency while reducing friction for end users.

About Inverite Insights Inc.



For more information, visit www.inveriteinsights.com

About Ownly Limited.

Ownly Limited. is a Canadian digital homebuying platform that enables home builders and developers to streamline the home purchase journey through digital qualification, buyer engagement, and transaction workflows. Ownly's platform helps builders identify qualified buyers earlier in the sales process while improving transparency and efficiency for prospective homeowners.

For more information, visit www.ownly.re

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider/Market Maker (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, nor has in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction nor approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284996

Source: Inverite Insights Inc.