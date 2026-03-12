February revenue increased 5.1% month-over-month

January revenue increased 10.6% month-over-month

Transaction volume increased 9.6% month-over-month in February

Transaction volume increased 35.2% year-over-year in February 2026

Transaction volume increased 17% year-over-year in January 2026

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRF) (FSE: 2V0) ("Inverite"), a Canadian risk infrastructure company providing real-time financial data and decisioning signals, specializing in real-time bank verification, income and affordability analytics, and AI-driven risk modeling and fraud prevention solutions, is pleased to announce strong revenue and transaction volume performance in the first two months of 2026. The Company continues to benefit from a strong pipeline of new financial industry partners and favorable market trends supporting increased adoption among both existing and new platform partners. Inverite's proprietary AI analytics platform has also delivered its strongest start to a year on record, reflecting continued growth in platform usage across lenders and fintech partners.

Performance to date in 2026, reflects continued commercial traction as Inverite scales its platform. The Company is experiencing strengthening demand for its real-time financial intelligence and risk decisioning signals among lenders and fintechs. Increased platform activity supported both revenue growth and higher transaction volumes as lenders and fintech partners expanded their use of Inverite's platform. As platform adoption continues to expand, Inverite's data-driven risk signals become increasingly robust, helping lenders and fintech partners make faster and more informed financial decisions.

The result is also significant in the context of broader Canadian market trends. As Canada advances toward consumer-driven banking and the financial ecosystem places greater emphasis on secure, permissioned data sharing, lenders, fintechs, and financial institutions are increasingly seeking trusted infrastructure to access financial data and generate reliable risk signals for verification, adjudication, and fraud mitigation. At the same time, rising fraud pressures and increasingly sophisticated financial crime are driving demand for stronger risk decisioning tools.

"Revenue performance to date is another encouraging signal that Inverite's risk infrastructure is gaining traction," said Karim Nanji, CEO of Inverite. "As financial institutions focus more on fraud prevention, secure data access, and better underwriting signals, the need for real-time, permissioned financial intelligence continues to grow. Our focus remains on building the infrastructure that helps lenders and fintechs make better decisions using real-time financial data."

About Inverite Insights Inc.

Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRF) (FSE: 2V0) is a Canadian risk infrastructure company providing real-time financial data and risk decisioning signals used by lenders, fintechs, and financial institutions across Canada. Inverite's platform enables financial institutions to access permissioned financial data to support verification, fraud prevention, and credit decisioning.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider/Market Maker (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, nor has in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction nor approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288141

Source: Inverite Insights Inc.