Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2026) - Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRF) (FSE: 2V0) ("Inverite"), a Canadian risk infrastructure company providing real-time financial data and decisioning signals, specializing in real-time bank verification, income and affordability analytics, and AI-driven risk-modeling and fraud-prevention solutions, announced today that it will sponsor Open Banking Expo Canada 2026 on March 5, 2026, in Toronto as an Event Partner.

Open Banking Expo Canada is a national event that brings together banks, fintechs, regulators, payments leaders, and data infrastructure providers to advance the commercial and operational reality of consumer-driven banking in Canada. As data portability and payment initiation shift from concept to implementation, the event provides a forum for stakeholders to discuss governance, market readiness, and the practical models that can scale securely, responsibly, and with meaningful consumer benefit.

Inverite's sponsorship reflects the company's commitment to building trusted risk and verification infrastructure that supports modern financial services, including consent-based access to financial data, real-time decisioning, and stronger controls across onboarding, underwriting, and fraud prevention workflows. Inverite believes that Canada's progress toward consumer-driven banking has accelerated in recent months, including the federal government's continued movement on data mobility and consumer-driven banking measures through Bill C-15, which has helped sharpen focus on how Canada can operationalize data portability with appropriate governance, standards, and accountability.

As part of the event program, Karim Nanji, Chief Executive Officer of Inverite, will take the stage as part of the panel discussion:

"Powerhouse Debate: Commercializing data portability: Who wins in a new Open Banking economy?"

The session will explore where revenue opportunities are emerging as consumer-permissioned data becomes more portable, what commercial models are most likely to scale first, and how competition may evolve as banks, fintechs, and platforms adapt their strategies. Panelists will also examine how Real-Time Rails and payment initiation may enable new value propositions and revenue streams, including innovations in lending, payments, and embedded financial experiences.

"Canada is moving from debating open banking to building it, and that's where the real work begins," said Karim Nanji, Chief Executive Officer of Inverite. "Portability alone is insufficient. Infrastructure determines advantage. The organizations that combine trusted user experience with disciplined data orchestration and decision-ready intelligence will define this next phase. The opportunity now is to embed that intelligence into underwriting and onboarding workflows and turn permissioned access into tangible outcomes for consumers and small businesses without compromising trust, security, or accountability."

Nanji added, "Data portability can be a real growth driver, but only if we move past basic connectivity and focus on execution. Strong consent, clear accountability, and signals that businesses can actually rely on in real time are what make this work. For me, this isn't about simply unlocking more data. It's about better decisions, faster approvals, safer onboarding, and building risk infrastructure that can operate confidently in regulated markets."

Inverite will engage with industry leaders on the practical realities of commercializing open banking, including how consumer-permissioned data may be monetized responsibly, how new competitive dynamics could emerge as access becomes standardized, and how risk infrastructure can help market participants scale securely. Inverite believes that the next phase of open banking progress in Canada will require more than connectivity. It will require trusted decisioning, explainability, and operational adoption so that new models can move from pilot to production across regulated enterprises.

About Inverite Insights Inc.

Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRF) (FSE: 2V0) is a Canadian risk infrastructure company providing real-time financial data and decisioning signals, specializing in real-time bank verification, income and affordability analytics, and AI-driven risk-modeling and fraud-prevention solutions used by fintechs, lenders, and financial institutions across Canada.

For more information, visit www.inveriteinsights.com.

About Open Banking Expo Canada 2026

Open Banking Expo Canada 2026 takes place on March 5, 2026, in Toronto and convenes leaders across banking, fintech, payments, and open finance to discuss implementation priorities, governance, and commercialization in Canada's evolving consumer-driven banking landscape.

For more information, visit: https://www.openbankingexpo.com/canada/

