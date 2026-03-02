Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 932405 | ISIN: NO0003055501 | Ticker-Symbol: N0S
Tradegate
02.03.26 | 09:14
12,400 Euro
-3,20 % -0,410
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
OBX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,49012,50009:37
12,44012,47009:22
PR Newswire
02.03.2026 09:06 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nordic Semiconductor accelerates cellular IoT leadership with major new product releases at MWC 2026

Nordic Semiconductor unveils its next-generation portfolio featuring Cat 1 bis, satellite NTN, advanced LTE-M/NB-IoT with edge AI, and a clear path to 5G eRedCap delivering secure and resilient connectivity across billions of IoT devices.

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Semiconductor, a global leader in low-power wireless connectivity solutions, today announces a major expansion of its ultra-low-power cellular IoT products and technologies designed to deliver secure, global connectivity as networks and satellite NTN evolve.

Future ready cellular IoT portfolio (PRNewsfoto/Nordic Semiconductor)

"Nordic is building the next era of cellular IoT, and we are expanding our portfolio to give developers the most trusted, power-efficient, and scalable connectivity platform for billions of devices worldwide," says Vegard Wollan, CEO at Nordic Semiconductor. "Our goal is to make globally connected products easier to build, deploy, and scale - from chip to cloud."

A platform expansion introducing two new product series

Built on the proven foundation of Nordic's industry-leading nRF91 Series, the expansion unveils two new cellular product series - the nRF92 and nRF93 Series - alongside major updates to the nRF91 Series.

  • nRF92 Series - Next-generation LTE-M/NB-IoT and satellite NTN
    The nRF92 Series introduces the smallest, highest-integrated, and most power-efficient cellular solution. It integrates a high-performance application MCU combined with ultra-low-power edge AI through Nordic's Axon NPUs (Neural Processing Units), multi-constellation GNSS receiver, Wi-Fi locationing, and sensor co-processing. This will enable new possibilities for applications like smart meters, trackers, labels, industrial sensors, and wearables with multi-year battery life.
    Lead customer sampling is underway, with general availability from early 2027.
  • nRF93 Series - LTE Cat?1?bis cellular IoT
    The nRF93M1 modules deliver higher throughput (10 Mbps downlink and 5 Mbps uplink), robust performance, global LTE support, and built-in Wi-Fi location capabilities while maintaining Nordic's hallmark low-power consumption and compact form factor. Optimized for asset tracking, gateways, fleet management systems, security devices, advanced metering, and consumer devices, it offers an easy-to-integrate alternative to LTE Cat 1 bis designs. The nRF93M1 is fully integrated with nRF Cloud, along with FOTA, observability, remote debugging, and location services.
    Lead customers are currently developing products with the nRF93M1, and general availability starts in mid-2026.
  • nRF91 Series - Enhanced with new features and modules
    The nRF9151 is the leading LTE-M/NB-IoT module, now including 3GPP-compliant GEO and LEO satellite NTN connectivity - crucial for logistics, smart agriculture, energy, and remote infrastructure. In addition, the nRF9151 will include sub-GHz fallback to maintain connectivity when public networks are unavailable.
    Nordic is also introducing the nRF91M1 module - a compact, easy-to-use Smart Modem solution for customers seeking a simple and fast way to add cellular connectivity. It offers Nordic's proven low-power modem stack, AT-command interface, and secure cloud integration. It is ideal for the traditional host-modem architecture and for achieving rapid time-to-market.
  • 5G eRedCap - Foundation for Nordic's future ultra-low-power 5G connectivity Nordic is collaborating with lead customers on next-generation 5G eRedCap technologies that will enable even broader application coverage in the future. These efforts form part of Nordic's long-term strategy to deliver ultra-low-power cellular solutions across the full spectrum of IoT use cases.

"This expansion marks a defining moment for Nordic's long-range strategy," said Oyvind Birkenes, EVP Long-Range at Nordic Semiconductor. "A unified, market-leading portfolio spanning across these technologies gives developers clarity, confidence, and a long-term roadmap they can rely on - even as networks and requirements evolve worldwide."

Meet Nordic at Mobile World Congress and Embedded World 2026

Visit Nordic for demonstrations and discussions at:

  • MWC Barcelona 2026 - Hall 7, Booth 7B51 (March 2-6)
  • Embedded World 2026, Nuremberg - Hall 4A, Booth 310 (March 10-12)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2922059/Cellular_IoT_Portfolio.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2922052/5827672/Nordic_Semiconductor_Logo.jpg

Nordic Semiconductor Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nordic Semiconductor)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nordic-semiconductor-accelerates-cellular-iot-leadership-with-major-new-product-releases-at-mwc-2026-302699593.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.