TRATON SE: Consistency in challenging times: TRATON GROUP extends Antonio Roberto Cortes' contract

Consistency in challenging times: TRATON GROUP extends Antonio Roberto Cortes' contract

Munich, February 27, 2026 - In an environment that remains challenging for the global commercial vehicle industry, experience, entrepreneurial foresight, and collaboration that is based on trust are more important than ever. Against this backdrop, at its meeting on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, the Supervisory Board of TRATON SE decided to extend the appointment of Dr. h. c. Antonio Roberto Cortes as a member of the Executive Board of TRATON SE by a further two years. As a result, he will continue to be responsible for Volkswagen Truck & Bus until January 2029 and will remain a member of the Executive Board of the TRATON GROUP.

Hans Dieter Pötsch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TRATON SE, commented: "With his expertise and highly regarded leadership skills, Roberto Cortes has played a key role in shaping the success of Volkswagen Truck & Bus and the TRATON GROUP for many years. We have therefore decided to extend his contract once again and are very pleased that Roberto Cortes will continue to be part of the TRATON GROUP's leadership team."

